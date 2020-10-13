Ninja signs to same talent agency as Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, and more - Dexerto

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins continues to make waves that transcend the gaming industry as the popular content creator has just signed to the biggest talent agency in Hollywood.

Despite being a turbulent year with the shutdown of Mixer, Ninja has continued to take big steps forward. His return to Twitch was a landmark event, his very own Fortnite tournaments have been a huge draw, and now, he’s rounding out 2020 with an unprecedented move.

Ninja has signed with the Creative Artists Agency “for representation in all areas,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. From Tom Cruise to Chris Evans and plenty of others, CAA represents many of the most recognizable celebrities around the globe.

The agency covers a wide range of figures from sporting stars to musicians, actors, and obviously, the gaming industry too. In fact, a familiar face in Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm, was among the first to join CAA.

This puts Ninja in rarified air alongside many of the world’s most popular A-list celebrities. One of the biggest names in the industry, he currently boasts over 24 million subscribers on YouTube and holds the record for the most-followed Twitch account.

“Super excited for this next chapter in my career,” he tweeted on October 12. “Officially signed with CAA.”

It’s too early to tell what kind of opportunities they might help bring Ninja’s way, though taking Dr Disrespect as an example, it’s clear the agency will be able to create some exciting moments. From a mysterious storyline with WWE’s Undertaker, to a more recent Madden session with Snoop Dogg, CAA appears to have been helping the Doc in big ways.

Logan Paul, Amanda Cerny, and SungWon ‘ProZD’ Cho are just some of the more general internat personalities represented by the agency. Perhaps more and more collaborations with big-name creators could be on the way for Ninja.

From playing Halo competitively just a few years back, to now being represented by one of the most coveted agencies in the United States. Many of his peers in the gaming space reached out to congratulate him on the continued growth.

Now exclusively streaming on Twitch once again, there are no signs of slowing down for the 29-year-old.