Ninja signs to same talent agency as Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, and more - Dexerto

Ninja signs to same talent agency as Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, and more

Published: 13/Oct/2020 2:49 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 3:49

by Brad Norton
Twitter: TheGameAwards

Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins continues to make waves that transcend the gaming industry as the popular content creator has just signed to the biggest talent agency in Hollywood.

Despite being a turbulent year with the shutdown of Mixer, Ninja has continued to take big steps forward. His return to Twitch was a landmark event, his very own Fortnite tournaments have been a huge draw, and now, he’s rounding out 2020 with an unprecedented move.

Ninja has signed with the Creative Artists Agency “for representation in all areas,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. From Tom Cruise to Chris Evans and plenty of others, CAA represents many of the most recognizable celebrities around the globe.

The agency covers a wide range of figures from sporting stars to musicians, actors, and obviously, the gaming industry too. In fact, a familiar face in Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm, was among the first to join CAA.

Ninja looking at his phone
Instagram: Ninja
Ninja joins the small list of gaming personalities at CAA.

This puts Ninja in rarified air alongside many of the world’s most popular A-list celebrities. One of the biggest names in the industry, he currently boasts over 24 million subscribers on YouTube and holds the record for the most-followed Twitch account.

“Super excited for this next chapter in my career,” he tweeted on October 12. “Officially signed with CAA.”

It’s too early to tell what kind of opportunities they might help bring Ninja’s way, though taking Dr Disrespect as an example, it’s clear the agency will be able to create some exciting moments. From a mysterious storyline with WWE’s Undertaker, to a more recent Madden session with Snoop Dogg, CAA appears to have been helping the Doc in big ways.

Logan Paul, Amanda Cerny, and SungWon ‘ProZD’ Cho are just some of the more general internat personalities represented by the agency. Perhaps more and more collaborations with big-name creators could be on the way for Ninja.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🔴Live RIGHT NOW ON TWITCH. First time in over a year. Twitch.tv/ninja

A post shared by Tyler Blevins (@ninja)

From playing Halo competitively just a few years back, to now being represented by one of the most coveted agencies in the United States. Many of his peers in the gaming space reached out to congratulate him on the continued growth.

Now exclusively streaming on Twitch once again, there are no signs of slowing down for the 29-year-old.

Entertainment

Bella Poarch hits out at backlash over acting “kawaii” on TikTok

Published: 13/Oct/2020 1:40

by Virginia Glaze
Instagram: bella.poarch

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch is quickly becoming one of TikTok’s fastest-growing content creators, even rivaling the likes of Charli D’Amelio — but some critics aren’t a fan of her style.

Poarch is known far and wide across the internet for her viral lipsyncing vids, one of which broke a record on TikTok for gaining the most likes on a single video.

The clip in question showed Poarch lip syncing to Millie B’s “M to the B,” with the star nodding her head to the song’s beat after the singing stops. Many of her videos show Poarch making various facial expressions, like puffing her cheeks full of air or crossing her eyes.

It seems that quite a few critics of her videos aren’t too pleased with her aesthetic, though, with some claiming that the TikToker is blatantly trying to be childlike in order to attract a certain problematic audience.

@bellapoarchTo the 🐝 🐝 🐝 ##fyp♬ M to the B – Millie B

She isn’t the only one coming under fire for this, either, with a particular internet e-girl who sold her own bathwater to fans also facing similar accusations of baiting an incredibly unwholesome sort online.

Poarch hit back at these accusations in a Tweet on October 12, dubbing her style “kawaii” in reference to Japan’s pop-culture obsession with the uber-adorable (take Hello Kitty and Sailor Moon, for example).

“Why is it not allowed to act cute?” Poarch asked. “It’s a natural thing to most Asians. But people seem to hate me for it. I’m Filipino, and in the Philippines, we love ulzzang and kawaii culture. I grew up with it, so why can’t I just be myself?”

While Poarch has been met with ample support from fans, her Tweet has sparked controversy across the social media sphere, with critics arguing to the contrary.

“It’s not cute when you’re a 20 year-old-acting like a 4-year-old,” one commenter said via Instagram.

“Tt’s just the fact that grown people are fetishizing acting childlike or acting cute, it’s not ok and it feels very off,” another added.

Commenters hit back at Bella Poarch.
Instagram: TikTokRoom
Commenters weren’t happy with Bella Poarch’s Tweet about being viewed as childlike online.

“I’m Asian, and there’s a difference between kawaii and being a 20-something-year-old acting like a child,” yet another said.

While this isn’t the first time Poarch has been wrapped in controversy, it does open up an interesting discussion about how social media stars act online and how their style could be viewed by some audiences.

