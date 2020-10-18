 Shroud claims CSGO is “undeniably dying” after 100 Thieves pull out - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Shroud claims CSGO is “undeniably dying” after 100 Thieves pull out

Published: 18/Oct/2020 3:24

by Andrew Amos
Shroud side by side with Gratisfaction and jkaem from 100 Thieves
Twitch: shroud / ESL

Share

100 Thieves shroud

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s CS:GO days might be long behind him, but the once-star of the Cloud9 roster has a grim outlook for the game’s future. He claims it’s “undeniably dying” as more teams like 100 Thieves pull out, especially in North America.

Shroud was once one of the Kings of North American Counter-Strike. That’s really where the 26-year-old got his start, playing professionally from 2013 to 2017.

Advertisement

He spent most of his career on Cloud9, where he dominated the American scene. He made seven majors, won countless regional titles, and even took home some big global events like ESL Pro League Season 4 way back in 2016.

Shroud with Cloud9 at ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals
ESL
Shroud was once at the top of North American CS:GO. Now, he believes the scene is dying.

However, since shroud moved on, so has the CS:GO scene. For the latter though, it’s moving towards a slow demise. CS:GO, in North America especially, is on its final legs according to many, shroud included.

Advertisement

Shroud has claimed the FPS title is dying ⁠— not because of any external competition, although that could play a part ⁠— but rather through teams pulling out like 100 Thieves. As the competition thins, the room for improvement slims.

“There are [few] NA teams now. NA as a whole is not popular at all. You have EG, you have Liquid ⁠— and that’s it. The rest of [the competition] is European,” he said.

“NA just died in CS:GO, hard. In my opinion, that’s a very big L to the community, to lose NA. [The region] brought so much hype, so much excitement into the game and scene, so for that to be lost kind of sucks.”

Advertisement

“It sucks for NA because you benefit off of each other. If NA as a whole is kind of sh*tty, then they won’t advance as quickly [compared to] if they were all really good.”

Shroud questioned the amount of money being pumped into the CS:GO scene. He claimed that there are still players in North America on over $40,000 a month, and he wonders whether that investment is worth it at all.

“CS is undeniably dying, but players are still getting paid like $40,000 a month. I don’t understand where this money is coming from and how it’s still pumping.”

Advertisement

He also criticized NA’s practice culture as a big reason for their lack of international success. The region has only won one Major: Cloud9 at the Boston Major in 2018 without shroud. There was lots of potential, but NA teams didn’t have the right mentality.

“The amount of sh*tty scrims we used to get ⁠— oh my God. Half of our practice was a waste of time. Whether that’s our fault or the other team’s fault, it was so lame. All NA wants to do is win, even in practice, and winning in practice does nothing for you.”

Advertisement
CS:GO

CSGO map maker FMPONE reveals new improved version of Cache

Published: 17/Oct/2020 16:14

by Daniel Cleary
cache mid in csgo
FMPONE / Valve

Share

Counter-Strike map maker Shawn ‘FMPONE’ Snelling has revealed some new visual upgrades and map changes to the popular CS:GO map Cache, since it was removed from the active competitive pool.

Counter-Strike has featured plenty of iconic maps over the years, with the likes of Dust2 and Nuke still included in the competitive map pool and regularly seen in tournaments.

Advertisement

However, every so often Valve will replace certain maps in the rotation, if they have become too stale or if they are in need of a rework, which has been seen with plenty of maps in previous years.

cache map in csgo
FMPONE, Twitter
Cache is the latest map to receive some visual upgrades in CS:GO.

The latest map to be removed from the active pool was Cache, which was originally made by FMPONE and Sal ‘Volcano’ Garozzo, but, FMPONE might have now hinted at its return to the active pool, after sharing even more adjustments to the fan-favorite map.

Advertisement

FMPONE finally revealed the changes with his followers on October 17, explaining that the Workshop version of DE_CACHE was now updated, meaning that players can see the new changes for themselves.

The level designer explained that the latest set of changes were primarily focused on cleaning up some of the clutter around the map and improving the visuals.

“The Workshop version of DE_CACHE is now updated, removing excessive details and generally smoothing the visuals,” he added, sharing more screenshots of the changes.

Advertisement

While these changes might not have a massive impact on the way teams play Cache, the new visuals could still help to improve players’ gameplay experience.

cache csgo map

As of now, Cache is currently sitting in CS:GO’s Reserve map pool, meaning that it is still available in matchmaking but won’t be used in Majors and other competitive events.

It is unclear just when this updated Cache will be added back into ‘Active Duty’ but changes like this are a good sign to fans of the classic map.

Advertisement