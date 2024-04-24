Ryan Garcia calls out “coward” Logan Paul and promises to destroy him

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has taken aim at Logan Paul, calling the social media celeb-turned WWE wrestler a “coward” while vowing to “destroy” him if they should cross paths.

Ryan Garcia has had a busy start to 2024. Pulling off an all-time ‘troll’ job to overwhelm the undefeated Devin Haney, The Flash just had his best performance in the boxing ring. Handing Haney his first loss, and in devastating fashion with three knockdowns, the 25-year-old proved his doubters wrong.

Though in an appearance on the PBD Podcast following the bout, it wasn’t all talk about his future opponents. Rather, Garcia pivoted the conversation to focus on a former friend-turned foe, Logan Paul.

While the pair previously trained together, along with Jake Paul too, it’s evident they’re not on the best of terms these days. Garcia lashed out against both Logan Paul and his Prime Hydration business partner KSI, calling them “cowards” while vowing to “destroy” the WWE superstar if they crossed paths again.

Ryan Garcia calls out Logan Paul at the 39:08 timestamp below.

“Prime tastes like s***,” Garcia said bluntly as podcast host Patrick Bet-David began discussing the profits of the beverage enterprise KSI and Logan Paul have built. The American boxer was having none of it. “Those dudes are whack, bro. They’re leechers,” he said.

“They don’t stand for nothing, they’re puppets and at the end of the day, I don’t like people like that. Culture vultures.”

Going on to label them “cowards” and “demons in the flesh,” among other adjectives, Garcia then outlined his history with the Paul brothers. And despite calling Jake “the homie” and praising his recent boxing efforts, there’s nothing but ill will towards Logan.

“Would you fight him?” Bet-David asked. “I’d do worse,” Garcia responded without hesitation. “I would destroy Logan Paul.”

It was only a few years ago, in preparation for Logan’s fight with Floyd Mayweather, that Garcia actually stepped in the ring with Logan. Helping him train with some light sparring, he claims to have outright “taught [Logan] how to box.”

“I’ve already sparred him. He didn’t hurt me once. He was way bigger than me and I was whooping his ass.”

YouTube: Ryan Garcia Ryan Garcia and Logan Paul sparred back in 2021, though unedited footage from the session hasn’t been released.

On paper, this should come as no surprise. Garcia began boxing at the age of seven and before turning pro, amassed a ton of experience through a whopping 230 amateur fights, of which he only lost 15. At the time of their sparring session, Garcia was an undefeated prospect with a dozen pro wins under his belt, most coming by way of knockout. In comparison, Logan Paul had only boxed KSI by that stage, with their first contest a draw, and the rematch going KSI’s way.