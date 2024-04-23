Ryan Garcia claims he would rematch Devin Haney under one condition

Ryan Garcia addressed the likelihood of facing Devin Haney in a rematch after soundly defeating him in their super lightweight bout on April 20.

Ryan Garcia came away with a majority decision victory on the back of three knockdowns he scored against the reigning WBC champion, Devin Haney, at 140 pounds.

His upset win sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world. However, the California native was disqualified from winning the belt after missing weight by more than three pounds a day before the fight.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old holds all the cards at the moment and would only entertain another match vs Haney once ‘The Dream’ puts the word out that he’s well enough to box again.

Article continues after ad

Garcia said as much to Patrick Bet-David on his ‘PBD podcast‘ on April 23. “Not until he recovers. We’ve got to know if he’s okay. Cause I heard I broke his jaw.”

He believes the reasons for victory go further than Haney not being on his level as a boxer, including the champ’s injured jaw and Garcia’s insistence on moving up in weight. It all played a part in the win, he says.

Article continues after ad

In fact, Garcia declared that the former undisputed lightweight champion is a more formidable opponent than Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. He rolled with his most recent competitor when asked who would win between the two.

Article continues after ad

“I know, boxing is a wild sport,” Garcia remarked. “[Haney] beats [Davis], out of just pure volume, and just knows how to use his reach. ‘Tank’ will try to hurt him, but I don’t think he would get to Haney.”

Whether or not Haney and Davis square up next, Garcia made it clear that he wants ‘Tank’ more than any other boxer. However, he noted that Floyd Mayweather pumped the breaks on a match in 2024, giving him a year-and-a-half to two-year timeline to run it back.

He cited that his team at Golden Boy Promotions is in preliminary talks with Saudi Arabian boxing brass to make his next fight happen at a major event slated for August as he still awaits the next challenger.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Garcia asserted that he wants to face boxers Sebastian Fundora and Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz at some point, and he’s recently traded verbal jabs with UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

The 25-1 fighter said one thing is certain: He’s never going back down to 136 pounds. Instead, he’s strongly entertaining moving up to welterweight, which would open the door to new feuds for the rising star.