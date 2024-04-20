Devin Haney boxing record: Ryan Garcia fight threatens flawless career

Devin Haney’s perfect boxing record will be put to the test when he steps into the ring with Ryan Garcia, as the chaotic build-up to the fight draws to a close.

The two Americans go toe-to-toe at the Barclay Center, New York on Saturday, April 20 in a bout that has garnered major interest due to the war of words between the pair.

Haney has accused Garcia of being disrespectful ahead of their upcoming super lightweight title fight, but ‘The Dream’ knows he will need to be fully focused to avoid a major upset after seconds out.

Devin Haney boxing record

Haney’s boxing record stands at a flawless 31-0. The Bay Area native is undefeated in all of his professional outings and has proven himself across multiple weight divisions.

The 25-year-old unified all four major titles at 135 pounds (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO), including his career best win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May last year.

“I did everything at 135 that I could,” Haney said before he made the move up the classes to junior welterweight.

His debut in the division would see him come up against Regis Prograis, winning in impressive style back in December.

The victory over Prograis showcased Haney’s skills as he won with a unanimous decision from the judges in an assured display in the ring.

Haney has actually faced Garcia in six fights prior to this point, with the pair winning three bouts each, but that was at the beginning of an amateur rivalry.

Set to meet again as professionals, Haney should be more than a match for Garcia, despite the turbulent build-up.

Haney vs Garcia weigh-in controversy

Haney’s latest fight against Garcia has attracted attention for reasons that have little relation to boxing itself due to the flurry of erratic comments online and in person from his opponent.

It came to a head just days before the fight when Garcia failed to make weight, coming in 3.2 pounds over the 140 pound limit. The fight will still go ahead, but Garcia will not take Haney’s WBC title should he win – the junior welterweight belt will become vacant in that eventuality.

Garcia appeared to be drinking a beer as he took to the scales, saying afterwards that he put himself “through hell” to make the weight that he did.

Haney, meanwhile was less than impressed with the behavior from his fellow 25-year-old.

“We’re here now. That’s all that matters,” he told ESPN. “The stuff he’s doing is not normal. It’s obvious that something is wrong with him. But what he does outside the ring does not matter. It won’t change what I’m going to do to him inside the ring.

“I think he’s a f***ing clown. I think he’s going through some real issues right now.”