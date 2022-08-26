KSI wants “super fight” vs Conor McGregor after Jake Paul boxing match

YouTube star KSI wants to have a “super fight” with Conor McGregor after fighting Jake Paul, and is confident about his chances against his longtime rival.

While influencer boxing events have started moving towards content creators vs actual athletes and fighters, one big clash remains: KSI vs Jake Paul.

The longtime rivals have been talking about fighting each other for years, ever since the first KSI vs Logan Paul fight back in 2018. While it hasn’t happened to this point, the pair have agreed to make it happen in 2023, potentially fighting at a packed-out Wembley Stadium.

Even though he’s got two fights before that – taking on Swarmz and Lucas Alcaraz Pineda in the same night – KSI is looking slightly beyond his fight with Jake, as he believes he could square off against Conor McGregor.

KSI could fight Conor McGregor after Jake Paul

Speaking ahead of his August 27 fight night, the British YouTuber told TalkSport that he wants to fight the MMA superstar in what he believes would be a “super fight” for fans.

“My main goal when it comes to boxing is Jake Paul, to finish Jake Paul,” he said. “After I’ve finished Jake Paul, I think it’s just… I’ll decide what I want to do then. I might retire and hang up the gloves or I might decide that I want to do a super fight with someone like Conor McGregor.

“It’s one of them things where it all depends on who else is there fighting, just whatever makes sense. Right now, my goal is Jake Paul and Jake Paul only.”

As the YouTuber notes, he’s taking fights before then that will help him get into position to fight Jake, and that starts with a double duty night against Swarmz and Pineda.

Those two fights, on August 27, will only be three-round contests, so he might need a further tune-up, given any fight against Jake – or even McGregor – would be significantly longer.