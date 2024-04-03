How to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Tyson Fury will take on Oleksandr Usyk for the right to become undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Fury, who is the current WBC world champion, faces Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, as both men look to become the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis.

The fight, which is arguably the biggest boxing event of the year, was originally slated for February, was postponed after Fury, 35, suffered a freak eye injury in training.

But it is back on now, and the British fighter will be keen to answer his critics after a lackluster showing against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou last time out.

Usyk, too, has some critics to answer, after a controversial stoppage win over Daniel Dubois in his last fight.

Usyk, 37, went down after a Dubois body shot was deemed to be below the belt, although replays weren’t conclusive. Dubois’ camp felt it was a legitimate stoppage and their charge should have been crowned world champion.

Nonetheless, Usyk fought back to earn a ninth round stoppage win and he is looking to become the third fighter to become undisputed world champion at two different weights, having already achieved the feat at cruiserweight.

The two fighters will put their unbeaten records on the line and here is all you need to know about Fury vs Usyk.

Contents

When is Fury vs Usyk?

Fury vs Usyk will take place on Saturday, May 18.

Where is Fury vs Usyk?

The fight will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How can I watch Fury vs Usyk?

Fury vs Usyk will be available on the US on both DAZN pay-per-view and ESPN+ pay-per-view. Prices haven’t been confirmed yet but the DAZN price was set at $69.99 for the initial fight date in February.

Fans in the UK have the choice of watching it on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office. Prices haven’t been confirmed yet but the DAZN price was set at £24.99 for the initial fight date in February.

What time is the ringwalk for Fury vs Usyk?

The ringwalk for Fury vs Usyk is expected around 11pm BST, 6pm ET and 3pm PT. That time is subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Who is on the undercard of Fury vs Usyk?

There will be eight fights on the undercard, with the two final fights prior to the main event also world title fights.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 (IBF world cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace (IBF world super-featherweight title)

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez (heavyweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (lightweight)

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirwan Safar (cruiserweight)

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev (heavyweight)

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz (cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi (featherweight)

What is the fight week schedule for Fury vs Usyk?

TBC