Chaos erupts as John Fury headbutts member of Oleksandr Usyk camp before fight

Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, was left with blood on his face after he headbutted a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team in the build up to the undisputed world heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18.

Fight week for Fury vs Usyk has begun in controversial style after a heated exchange between members of Fury and Usyk’s camps ended in violence.

A row in a hotel lobby was caught on camera as John, 59, and a member of Usyk’s team were engaged in a heated conversation that culminated in Fury’s father throwing a headbutt.

He was then held back by security as blood poured down his face from a cut that opened on his forehead following the altercation. Chants of “Usyk, Usyk, Usyk” erupted as John was then led away from the scene.

Fury, who was in a separate room at the time, later emerged and asked what happened to his father’s head.

John then turned to the crowd and said, “The greatest show on earth has begun. Enjoy. This is what it’s about. Enjoy the entertainment, this is it,” before then launching his own rendition of “Fury, Fury, Fury” chants.

All the eyes of the boxing world are on Fury and Usyk ahead of their fight at the Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia, this weekend.

Despite Fury being initially forced into postponing the first scheduled date for the fight, the WBC champion has reiterated his commitment that he will be touching gloves with Usyk “cut eye or not”.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, has also warned his fighter that the Ukrainian will target the cut on his eye, despite backing him to get the job done over Usyk within 12 rounds.

