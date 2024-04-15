How to watch Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal: Undercard, ringwalk times & more

Nate Diaz will get his rematch against Jorge Masvidal in a light-heavyweight boxing match after losing to Masvidal in the cage at UFC 244.

Diaz, who is currently an MMA free agent, faces Masvidal, who retired from the UFC after losing his last fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023.

Their first encounter in the Octagon made history. Former POTUS Donald Trump attended the fight, making it the first time a US President showed up to a UFC fight in it’s 30-year history.

Both fighters were eager to run it back immediately after their “BMF” title bout ended in a TKO (doctor’s stoppage) due to a Diaz cut. Albeit, an MMA rematch failed to materialize.

Now Diaz, 38, and Masvidal, 39 will lace up the boxing gloves in a “Last Man Standing” professional boxing fight.

Diaz owns an 0-1 record as a professional boxer. His only defeat came against Jake Paul by way of unanimous decision on August 5, 2023. The California native is hungry to get a victory in the boxing realm and silence critics.

As for Masvidal, the Florida native still has bad blood with Diaz after their MMA contest. He’s promised to “drown” the 19-year combat sports veteran and will be put to the test after one year away from action.

Contents

When is Diaz vs Masvidal?

Diaz vs Masvidal will take place on Saturday, June 1.

Where is Diaz vs Masvidal?

Diaz will take on Masvidal at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

How can I watch Diaz vs Masvidal?

Diaz vs Masvidal will be available in the US on Fanmio pay-per-view. The price has been confirmed for $79.99 and fans can subscribe to watch the fight, here.

Fans can also buy tickets to attend the bout. The general public on sale begins Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m. PT, with reserved tickets available starting at only $60 plus applicable fees through Ticketmaster.com.

What time is the ringwalk for Diaz vs Masvidal?

The ringwalk for Diaz vs Masvidal is expected around 11pm ET and 8pm PT. That time is subject to change as more fights get added to the undercard.

Who is on the undercard for Diaz vs Masvidal?

As of now, there is only one fight scheduled on the undercard for Diaz vs Masvidal.

Anthony Pettis vs Chris Avila (light heavyweight)