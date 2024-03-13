Nate Diaz & Jorge Masvidal slated for boxing rematch on June 1

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are officially slated for a light-heavyweight rematch on June 1, this time in the boxing ring.

Masvidal got the better of Diaz in their first fight at UFC 244 back on November 2, 2019, handing Diaz his twelfth career loss with a fourth-round technical knockout.

Nearly four years later, Diaz is out to prove he can avenge his defeat in the squared circle. The highly-anticipated second bout brings Masvidal out of a short retirement he announced in April of 2023.

Masvidal took home the UFC’s celebratory BMF “Baddest Motherf****r” belt last time these two fought. Now, they will face off in a 10-round “Last Man Standing” contest, as billed by Fanmio, the distributor of the fight.

Nate Diaz out for blood in Jorge Masvidal boxing rematch

Diaz is already hyped for the boxing match. The 38-year-old shared the fight’s official announcement on X on Wednesday afternoon.

He’s also been boasting like a current BMF title holder would, posting training pictures and calling out boxing’s three kings of the heavyweight division, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay wilder.

Masvidal is also ready for action. He too promoted the fight on social media. The two-division MMA fighter came for Diaz’s in a statement published by ESPN.

“Nate’s a dead man walking. I can’t wait to prove that last time was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe.”

In their first bout, Masvidal dominated Diaz from start to finish. He landed a devastating right kick to Diaz’s face in the first round that scored the first major knockdown on the night.

From a punching perspective, the Miami native did a number on Diaz’s ribs with several left hooks. Perhaps his best punch of the affair was a vicious point-blank overhand right in the third.

Diaz did come alive late, landing some straight hands to Masvidal’s money maker. But the veteran contender put Diaz away with a takedown and an onslaught that forced a doctor’s stoppage prior to the start of the fourth round.

The fight has gotten some mixed reactions from fans due to both being past their primes. However, it appears the two will be able to replicate their pay-per-view success in the boxing realm on fight night.