Nate Diaz says “Free Conor” amid McGregor-UFC contract dispute

Nate Diaz came to his former rival’s defense by telling the UFC to “Free Conor McGregor” from his contract.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have a long history of trading blows — both inside the octagon and out.

They both have a victory against the other, with Diaz taking the first fight via submission and McGregor winning the rematch via decision.

However, given McGregor’s recent comments about the UFC, Diaz is now defending a man he once despised.

After McGregor revealed his desire to return to the UFC, he told fans that the company has shot down several potential fights in the past couple of years.

Nate Diaz defends McGregor: “Free Conor!”

Diaz called for the UFC to “Free Conor,” insinuating that Dana White has purposely kept McGregor from entering the octagon.

Diaz claims that the UFC would rather see McGregor “die” than see him free of the current contract tying him to the company.

Diaz says losing McGregor to a different promotion is the UFC’s worst nightmare. He believes White is doing everything he can to prevent it.

McGregor is busy promoting his upcoming film “Road House,” but the former double-champ has made it clear he wants to return to the UFC sooner rather than later.

McGregor’s current deal includes two more fights for the UFC. He has recently spoken up about his growing frustrations with the company.

Some UFC fans believe that McGregor intends to finish out his MMA deal as soon as possible. He would then become a free agent in the sports combat world.

The loss of control of McGregor, the company’s biggest draw, is why the UFC hesitates to put McGregor back in the octagon, according to Diaz.

The Stockton native says he dealt with similar issues in the past when he wanted to get out of his UFC deal, but the company wouldn’t allow it.

Diaz claims McGregor is falling victim to the same fate. He is urging the UFC to “Free Conor” and allow the prize fighter to have control of his own future.