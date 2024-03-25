KSI responds after Misfits boxing event swatted with fake bomb threat

KSI has called out the swatter who phoned in a fake bomb threat in the middle of a Misfits boxing event.

Misfits and DAZN returned to putting influencers back in the boxing ring on March 23 with X Series 013 which took place in Nashville, Tennesee.

However, the event was disrupted in the middle of the bout between influencers Yuddy Gang and Lil CraCra, as police stormed the building. It was later revealed that the event had been swatted, with a troll calling in a fake bomb threat.

The event quickly got back underway, but YouTuber and Misfits co-founder KSI had some words for the swatter. At first, he was shocked to see his event get swatted live as he sat from home. But then, the Sidemen star commended the troll, claiming X Series 13 became “one of the most talked about events” as a result.

“Whoever called in the bomb threat, well played,” he wrote on Twitter/X. “You’ve now just made Misfits 13 one of the most talked about events.”

In another post, KSI threatened the swatter with serious consequences, asserting they’ll be arrested and sued.

“The event is back plus the swatter is gonna get sued and arrested,” he said. “Long day. VPNs won’t save you.”

It wasn’t long before the show was back on. However, the fight that was disrupted was subsequently canceled and ruled a no contest.

In early 2023, KSI’s boxing promotion signed a five-year deal with the sports streaming platform, taking influencer boxing to the next level with more events than ever.