KSI wants to bet $1 million on himself to beat Tommy Fury in boxing match

YouTube star KSI has claimed he’s willing to bet $1 million on himself to beat Tommy Fury ahead of their upcoming October 14 clash.

After Tommy Fury’s triumph over Jake Paul earlier this year, handing the influencer his first boxing loss, the highly anticipated clash between KSI and Fury is just around the corner.

With them set to finally go blow for blow on October 14, the British YouTube star is aiming to do what his rival Jake Paul couldn’t, and knockout Fury to prove once and for all he’s the best fighter in the scene.

Ahead of fight night, expected to be the biggest influencer boxing event we’ve seen to date, both KSI and Tommy joined Adin Ross for a face-to-face during his September 16 Kick stream.

KSI says he’ll bet $1 million to beat Tommy Fury

Before Fury joined the call, Adin asked KSI how confident he was, and the YouTuber hit back claiming he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is and bet $1 million for him to win the fight.

“If you’re confident in yourself, very confident, I’ll put up some money you know? Then I’ll get you a watch or something like that,” said the streamer.

“So nah like I’m trying to put a million down on myself,” KSI revealed. However, the YouTube star claimed that the logistics of placing a bet that large is proving to be difficult. “First of all, a lot of the things, trying to put in that amount, just won’t let me,” he said. “They’re like 5k maximum.”

Adin questioned if it was even legal for KSI to bet on himself. The YouTuber claimed it was fully legal, although he noted he can’t bet on a specific round for the fight.

“I can bet on myself,” KSI answered. “I just can’t bet on the round. So, yeah I think I’m going to have to try and find a way to do it through people or I don’t know.”

He added: “But then it’s just dodgy so I’m like I don’t know if I want to just do it or if I just leave it. I’m going to just put on whatever I can.

KSI isn’t the only one willing to put money on the line, with Logan Paul also offering to place a $1 million bet with Conor McGregor for him to beat Dillon Danis on the co-main event of the Prime Card.

Not only that, the stakes are even higher for Paul, with him agreeing to let Dillon Danis be the best man at his wedding if he loses.