Frank Warren issues major Tyson Fury warning ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

Frank Warren has warned Tyson Fury that Oleksandr Usyk will target the cut on the Gypsy King’s eye when the pair step into the ring next month.

Fury and Usyk were due to meet in February, but the bout was postponed after an accident in Fury’s training camp left him needing 11 stitches to fix a cut on his eye.

Now, with a new date on May 18, Warren, who co-promotes Fury, has warned that Usyk will look to target the cut.

“Well, I would,” Warren told Sky Sports. “Of course he will.” Yet the 72-year-old was quick to point out that Fury has been through worse.

Article continues after ad

“He had a worse cut against [Otto] Wallin,” the promoter added. “Tyson had a dreadful cut in that fight and won the fight convincingly with a bad cut, a real bad cut.”

Warren also admitted that despite Fury having his own potential area of vulnerability for the fight, the WBC champion is a master at finding flaws in his opponent.

Article continues after ad

“One thing about Tyson,” Warren said. “If he senses a crack or sees any weakness, he’s the biggest exploiter of it and that’s why it’s going to be such an exciting fight.

“On the other hand, Usyk might feel from the [Francis] Ngannou fight there are some things that he can exploit and I’m sure he will.

Article continues after ad

“He’s a competitor from amateur days right up until the present day. He’s done everything that’s been asked of him.”

Asked what he thinks the outcome of the fight will be, Warren backed Fury to get the job done inside 12 rounds.

“I think Tyson will knock him out,” Warren said. “Like I predicted he would knock out [Deontay] Wilder in the second fight. I really fancy him to do that.

“I think he’ll stop him, but I think it is going to be a real, real exciting fight while it lasts.”