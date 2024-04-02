What happened to The Great Khali after WWE?

The Great Khali, a former World Heavyweight Champion, spent 12 years as a menacing presence in the WWE. But where is he now?

Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his WWE name, The Great Khali, became the first Indian-born wrestler in the promotion’s storied history.

Khali’s WWE career began with an unprecedented winning streak, spanning from his April 7 debut until his August 20 loss to The Undertaker.

Khali won the World Heavyweight Championship one time in 2007 in a 20-man battle royal on Smackdown. He was the WWE’s only Indian-born champion at the time.

The gargantuan Khali remained a fixture in the WWE for the next decade, feuding with the likes of John Cena, Batista, Kane, and The Big Show.

Contents

What happened to The Great Khali?

In 2018, Khali wrestled his final match before riding off into the sunset in retirement. He entered the WWE’s 2021 Hall of Fame class a few years later.

Khali recently teased at the 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacular in India that he has “one more match in him,” so fans remain optimistic about a potential return.

Why is The Great Khali so big?

Khali suffers from acromegaly, a condition that causes gigantism by producing excessive amounts of growth hormone throughout his body.

This disease led to Khali’s larger-than-life frame, with the WWE listing him as a shade over seven feet and weighing 347 pounds.

What did The Great Khali do before the WWE?

Khali served as a security guard before working in professional wrestling. He caught the eye of a police officer one night, who offered him a spot with the Punjab Police.

After hearing that it could open the door for other endeavors in the film and wrestling industries, Khali took the job, along with his brother.

Is The Great Khali an actor?

Khali has starred in multiple Hollywood films, including comedies like The Longest Yard, Get Smart, and MacGruber.

His most recent movie credit comes from MR-9: Do or Die, a 2023 Bangladesh spy action thriller from director Asif Akbar.

What does The Great Khali do now?

Khali is the founder of India’s largest professional wrestling promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, where he spends most of his time as the head trainer.

He is still active in the film industry and has teased a possible return to the WWE for a one-off, official retirement match.