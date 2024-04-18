Jake Paul urged to wear headguard vs Mike Tyson over fears of serious injury

Jake Paul has been urged to wear a headguard when he steps into the ring with Mike Tyson in July over the fear that “one punch” from ‘Iron Mike’ could have major consequences for the ‘Problem Child’.

Paul and his camp have strenuously denied that he and Tyson will be wearing headguards when they go toe-to-toe in Netflix’s first-ever live boxing stream.

But Derek Chisora — who has fought the likes of Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Vitali Klitschko — believes that Paul would be foolish not to wear head protection when he comes up against Tyson.

“Even if there is a lion, which is 100 years old and he’s crippled and he’s in the same room as you, what are you going to do?” Chisora told Crypto Casino LTD.

“My point is: It doesn’t matter if Mike Tyson is 85 years old, he’s still ‘Iron Mike’, it only takes one punch connecting in the right way.”

The former world heavyweight contender went on to admit that even if Paul did wear a headguard, he can see the YouTuber-turned-boxer taking off the gear as he enters the ring.

“They’re going to have headguards and 16-ounce gloves, I predicted it when they announced it,” Chisora added.

“They are going to have headguards and gloves, but who knows, it might change. Jake Paul is a nutter, so he might walk to the ring with the head guard and then change his mind.”

Paul’s fight with Tyson has divided opinion in the boxing world. Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing,” while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, dubbed it a “freak show.”

Some of the biggest concerns surrounding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with fears touted by some that Tyson could potentially suffer major injuries during the bout.

But Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape.