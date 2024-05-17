Canelo Alvarez next fight: Crawford and Benavidez dreams hit snag over IBF mandate

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s next fight plans have taken an unexpected turn after the emergence of a supposed mandatory defense of his IBF title from an unexpected opponent.

Alvarez (61-2-2), beat Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision in his last fight to retain his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-middleweight titles in Las Vegas on May 4.

All eyes are now on the Mexican’s next move, but fans may not be getting the fight they would have hoped for.

Canelo Alvarez next fight

Alvarez looks set to face William Scull in a mandatory defense of his IBF belt during his next fight.

Although still unconfirmed, Scull (22-0) looks to be next up for Alvarez after his promoters, AGON Sports & Events, stated that the IBF has ordered a fight between the pair.

It is understood that the pair have four weeks to come to an agreement over the fight after Scull beat Evgeny Shvedenko to become the mandatory challenger for the IBF belt.

David Benavidez (WBC) and David Morell (WBA) were thought to be in line to take on Alvarez, but neither the WBC or WBA enforced their mandatory obligations to take on Alvarez.

Will Alvarez fight Benavidez?

Alvarez has stated that, “if the money is right”, he will fight Benavidez. Although Benavidez is set to step up to light-heavyweight to face Oleksandr Gvozdyk in his next fight, it is still considered the fight to make in the super-middleweight division.

“If the money’s right … I can fight [Benavidez] right now,” he said. “I don’t give a s**t. It’s only a matter of money at this point. Everybody is asking for everything.

“When I fought [Erislandy] Lara, Austin Trout, Miguel Angel Cotto, [Floyd] Mayweather, Billy Joe Saunders, GGG, everybody said I don’t want to fight them, and I fought all of them. So right now … I can do whatever I want.”

Being as big a fighter as Alvarez is, it is natural for fans to want to see him take on the biggest fights. Right now, there is no contest wanted more by the boxing community than a bout with Benavidez.

‘The Mexican Monster’ is adamant that a fight between himself and Alvarez has to be made.

“The fans now are getting upset because this is the biggest fight on the table,” the 27-year-old told ESPN. “Why are we going to leave it on the table for no reason?

“This is a fight that has to happen. … I’m going to keep putting these types of performances on where people are going to want to see it. The demand of this fight is really high. It’s bad blood. I don’t like him. He doesn’t like me.”

“He’s not going to fight me,” he added. “I think he’s just running out of things to say. He’s literally said every excuse. He said that I only bring 25 pounds in and I’m not nothing. I’m this and that. I’m not dedicated, I’m not respectful.

“I think he’s scared of him losing and then me taking all his [fans]. That’s what it is. I don’t really think he’s scared of me. I think he doesn’t want me to get the torch passed.”

Turki Alalshikh wants Alvarez vs Crawford

Turki Alalshikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia – the man who holds the largest purse strings in boxing – wants Terence Crawford to fight Canelo Alvarez.

“I am working on Canelo and Crawford, I want this fight,” he told the MMA Hour. “We are thinking to do it in America.

“We want it huge, in the biggest stadium and a big PPV. We want to do it at the end of the year or at the beginning of [next] year.

“I hope nobody stands in our way from doing something like this – the promoters or the belts. In the end, if we want it we will do it.”

He is charge of organising Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and although that fight is being held in Saudi Arabia, a Stateside fight between the pair now seems a possibility.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.