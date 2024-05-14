Vasiliy Lomachenko next fight: Shakur Stevenson front runner amid lucrative options

Vasiliy Lomachenko announced his return to top level boxing on Saturday with a destructive win over George Kambosos Jr to win the vacant IBF lightweight world title.

Lomachenko stopped the Australian in the 11th round to become a four-time, three-weight, world champion in Perth, to move his professional record to 18 wins and three losses in 21 fights.

As such, the 36-year-old now has a multitude of options at his disposal for a lucrative next fight.

After boasting an incredible 396-1 amateur record, the Ukrainian is keen to further cement his legacy in the professional ranks, and wants to fight the best possible opponents as he enters the final stages of a decorated career.

Here is a look at four exciting options Lomachenko could look towards in his next fight.

Contents:

Shakur Stevenson unification

One of the biggest fights out there for Lomachenko is a unification fight with WBC world champion Shakur Stevenson.

Like Lomachenko, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist is also a three-weight world champion, and, crucially, both boxers fight under the Top Rank promotional banner.

As such, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has talked up the possibility of a fight between the pair, should Stevenson win in his next title defense against Artem Harutyunyan.

“I have this other fighter Shakur Stevenson, who is also a great technician,” Arum said prior to Lomachenko’s win over Kambosos Jr at the weekend.

“So if Lomachenko wins and Shakur, who is scheduled to fight in July wins, then for the fall to do a Lomachenko-Shakur fight, every serious boxing fan will be watching that in awe between two great technicians fighting for a unified title.”

Legacy fight with Gervonta Davis

Another option would be a unification fight with WBA champion Gervonta Davis. ‘Tank’ is one of the biggest names in boxing and is fresh off a very impressive win over Ryan Garcia last year.

Should Davis successfully defend his title against Frank Martin next month, talk of a fight between the pair will inevitable ramp up.

The 29-year-old tweeted: “He’s next,” after Lomachenko’s win on Saturday and while a fight between the pair would be one of the biggest in boxing, their promotional agreements may scupper any such plans.

Davis is promoted by Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, while Lomachenko is promoted by Top Rank. An agreement between rival promoters and broadcasters would have to be reached to get the fight over the line.

Third unification option

A more realistic back-up option to the Stevenson fight would be a unification fight with the WBO champion.

The belt is currently vacant but there will be a new champion on Saturday evening as Denis Berinchyk takes on Emanuel Navarette for the vacant strap.

Both fights would sell as a fight against Berinchyk would represent an all Ukrainian unification bout, while a Navarette win would see him become a four-weight world champion and present Lomachenko with a significant challenge.

Avenging Haney or Lopez defeat

A fourth wildcard option, albeit an unlikely option, would be a rematch against Devin Haney or Teofimo Lopez that would give Lomachenko a chance to avenge losses against the pair.

His loss to Haney, particularly, was controversial but any rematch with the pair would involve Lomachenko stepping up to super-lightweight, given both fighters have moved up in weight and are now world champions at 140 pounds.

Lomachenko has already moved through the lower weights to reach lightweight and a step up to super-lightweight would likely prove a bridge too far.

To keep up to date with all of the latest boxing fights and results, follow our 2024 boxing schedule.