Oleksandr Usyk next fight: Undisputed champion confirms Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk went toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury and emerged victorious as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. But this is only chapter one of the Fury/Usyk rivalry.

The Ukrainian star’s outfit was decked out to the nines as he made his way to the ring with a loud pop from the Saudi Arabian crowd.

Usyk entered the ring by stepping over the top rope, as the former cruiserweight champion kept a menacing stare while awaiting his challenger.

After Fury danced his way to the ring in typical ‘Gypsy King’ fashion, Michael Buffer introduced both fighters before referee Mark Nelson called for the opening bell.

Fury took control of the fight early by using his massive reach advantage, keeping Usyk at bay for much of the opening four rounds of the match.

However, the crafty southpaw began finding openings and landed a couple of brutal jabs that caused a mouse under Fury’s right eye and blood to fall from his nose.

In the ninth round, Usyk turned the tides, as the 37-year-old rocked Fury so bad that the ropes were the only thing to keep the 6-foot-9 fighter from plummeting to the ground.

Tyson was ultimately saved by the bell after answering the ten count. Although he rebounded nicely in the following rounds, Usyk didn’t let up. He continued picking apart the now-damaged Fury.

The fight went to the scorecards, which resulted in a controversial split decision. Ultimately, two judges saw it in Usyk’s favor, making him boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999.

Who is Oleksandr Usyk fighting next?

Usyk and Fury agreed to a rematch in the immediate aftermath of the instant classic, citing a clause in the contract that ensures they fight each other next.

Fury and his camp believe they won the fight, as did one of the three judges scoring the contest ringside. So, he will undoubtedly have a chip on his shoulder in the rematch.

Usyk, on the other hand, was overcome with emotion while celebrating his ascent to the top of the boxing mountain.

“Thank you so much to my team. It’s a big opportunity for me and for my family. For my country,” Usyk said as he fought back tears.

Although the split decision is controversial to some, all boxing fans should agree that it was an instant classic between Fury and Usyk.

Two of the best boxers of all time went to battle for 36 minutes straight. And the good news is we only have to wait for the fall to see a follow-up.

However, for at least the next few months, Usyk reigns supreme as the world’s undisputed heavyweight champion, joining Lennox Lewis, the last to achieve this status in 1999.

Anthony Joshua awaits the winner of Usyk vs Fury 2

While both sides confirmed that Fury and Usyk will have an immediate rematch, Anthony Joshua still expects to get the next crack at the belts.

First, AJ will fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic later in the year, but Fury’s promoter has already said that Joshua will fight the winner of the rematch in 2025.

Joshua was in attendance, alongside footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and he refused to pick the Fury vs Usyk match. Instead, saying, “Good luck to both of them.”

Boxing fans will remember that Joshua and Usyk have already shared the squared circle twice before, with the Ukrainian taking both fights by decision.

That wouldn’t take away from the appeal of Usyk vs Joshua 3, however, as the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world would be on the line in their trilogy match.

Oleksandr Usyk’s professional boxing record

Usyk remains undefeated at 22-0 following his impressive victory against Fury in a 12-round classic.

It looked as though Usyk might finish Fury in the ninth round and notch the 15th knockout victory of the Ukrainian’s career.

Alas, he would have to settle for a split-decision win on the scorecards. Usyk will look to knock Fury out and end any doubt in the rematch later this fall.