Jaime Munguia boxing record: Canelo Alvarez fight threatens undefeated career

Jaime Munguia is a rising phenom in the sport of boxing. His goal of reaching the peak of the super middleweight division can come with a win over lineal champion Canelo Alvarez in his next fight.

The 27-year-old’s boxing career stretches over the course of 11 years, creating a resume that legitimizes his status as a top-five fighter at 168 pounds.

Now that he’s slated to contend for the top crown in his division, let’s examine the fights that have made Munguia a noteworthy threat to the title.

Contents:

Alvaro Robles, 2016

Alvaro Robles was Munguia’s first major test as a professional. Robles was a former WBC FECARBOX welterweight champion. However, Munguia looked like the more established veteran in the contest, as the Mexican towered above his fellow countryman and made the most of his reach advantage.

The then-20-year-old Munguia scored a fifth-round TKO over Robles. This win capped off a 2016 run that saw him defeat two other experienced rivals along the way. Munguia had spent his first 18 fights competing in three weight classes and certainly made his mark in his first bout at 160 pounds.

Jose Carlos Paz, 2017

Munguia’s next challenge came when he contended for the vacant WBC Latino super welterweight belt against Jose Carlos Paz in 2017.

He improved to 27-0 with a resounding third-round knockout. The KO was his 21st in 27 fights up until that point. He was steadily earning a reputation as a power puncher that could put fighters away early. He had only gone past the fifth round in one fight up until his big win over Paz.

Sadam Ali, 2018

At 28-0, it was time for Munguia to get a shot at a world title. He took on Sadam Ali for the WBO light middleweight crown in 2017. Ali had claimed the title in a win over boxing great Miguel Cotto in his previous fight, making him a serious threat to ‘Tatanka’.

But it was Munguia’s power that did the talking for him when things got underway. A brutal left hook forced Ali to take a knee just one minute into the fight. Another left hook stunned Ali in round two and a couple more did the trick, ending the fight after three rounds. He made the reigning champ look anything but, and began a world championship reign that would last 16 months.

Liam Smith, 2018

Liam Smith lost his WBO light-middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in September of 2017 and was out to reclaim the belt from it’s newest holder at the time – Munguia.

Smith gave Munguia a challenge in the opening round, but soon tapered off. The Brit’s early precision soon became obsolete as the then- picked up steam thanks to the then-21-year-old’s devastating hooks and crosses. He forced Smith to protect himself, but to no avail. Munguia would go on to win a convincing unanimous decision and successfully defend his world championship at 154 pounds for the first time.

Credit: Associated Press

Dennis Hogan, 2019

By this stage in his career, Munguia was Golden Boy Promotions’ newest signee, helping to magnify his name in the boxing world. When it was time to fight Dennis Hogan, he fought at a slower pace than usual. No matter, the Tijuana native put a defensive exhibition on display, staying light on his feet with a great retreat. Hogan did a good job defensively in making him whiff on punches.

Things intensified starting in the fifth round. Both fighters picked their spots and gradually found more openings upstairs. Munguia ultimately did more to win over the judges on the scorecards as this marked his fourth defense of his WBO title at 154 pounds.

Kamil Szeremeta, 2019

Munguia fought in front of a predominantly Mexican fanbase in El Paso, Texas for his match against Kamil Szeremeta in 2019. When asked what kind of fight his compatriots could expect to see, the reigning WBO Intercontinental middleweight title holder proclaimed that he was “looking for a knockout.”

Munguia displayed another element to his repertoire, landing crisp combinations throughout the match. Szeremeta found early success with his jab and straight rights but Munguia outclassed him as the more technically sound boxer. The fight got stopped after the sixth round, giving him his first RTD (corner retirement) victory.

Credit: DAZN – YouTube

Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 2023

Munguia’s brawl with Sergio Derevyanchenko was widely recognized as the 2023 Fight of the Year, and for good reason. They traded the first handful of rounds before Munguia got battered on the ropes midway through.

The tide turned when the 27-year-old showed great resilience in the championship rounds. Both fighters gave the fans a thrilling slugfest from start to finish, but Munguia came away with the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight championship as a result of the narrow unanimous decision win.

John Ryder, 2024

Munguia delivered a masterful performance in his most recent fight against John Ryder, as he took on legendary Freddie Roach as his trainer for the bout. He was quicker to the punch, more aggressive and graceful with both his footwork and utilization of ring space.

Munguia knocked Ryder down in round two with a big hook to the body and later let his hands loose en route to a dominant ninth-round TKO. He successfully defended his WBC Silver super middleweight title for the second time and picked up his 43rd career win.

Credit: Associated Press

Jaime Munguia boxing record

Overall, Munguia’s boxing record stands at 43-0, including 34 knockouts.

His impressive undefeated record will be on the line when he steps into the ring with Alvarez on Saturday, May 4. Munguia’s opponent boasts a 60-2-2 record that includes 39 knockouts.

Although Alvarez might be the favorite for the fight, do not rule out the chance of an upset from the 27-year-old come seconds out.