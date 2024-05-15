Oleksandr Usyk boxing record: Tyson Fury fight to crown undisputed heavyweight champion

Oleksandr Usyk can become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with victory over Tyson Fury on Saturday, May 18. Ahead of the fight, we have taken a look at the Ukrainian’s overall boxing record and some of his biggest fights to date.

Usyk, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, is looking to beat Fury (34-0-1) and take his WBC title to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

The fight is arguably the biggest boxing event of the year as two giants of the sport put their undefeated records on the line in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Here is a look at some of Usyk’s biggest fights and his boxing record heading into the bout with Fury.

Contents

Murat Gassiev, 2018

Usyk, an Olympic gold medallist, became the undisputed cruiserweight world champion with victory over Russian rival Murat Gassiev, winning the inaugural World Boxing Super Series Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Having already beaten former long-reigning champion Marco Huck, before adding a second world title belt to his name with a tight win over Mairis Briedis, Usyk cemented his place in the history books with his win over Gassiev.

Competing in his 15th professional bout, the Ukrainian’s unanimous decision win saw him become the first man to hold all four world cruiserweight titles.

His opponent was unbeaten in 26 fights prior, holding both the WBA and IBF belts, but it was a boxing masterclass from Usyk in what was a near-shutout decision win.

Usyk landed nearly three times as many punches as Gassiev, as he grew into the fight, using his speed and precision to outbox the Russian.

Tony Bellew, 2018

Usyk’s final fight in the cruiserweight division came against Tony Bellew. On paper, the result will go down as a TKO in the eighth, but the Brit threatened to cause an upset early on.

The hardcore Everton fan went hell for leather in the first four rounds, as ‘The Cat’ was behind on the scorecards early on.

However, he would eventually find his rhythm after dealing with Bellew’s counter-punching, landing a brutal left hook that sealed the stoppage.

Usyk later described the fight as his “toughest” yet, but he would wave goodbye to the cruiserweight division with all four belts to his name.

Anthony Joshua 1, 2021

In front of 65,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Usyk put on a boxing clinic against Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight division.

He outclassed AJ over 12 rounds on his way to a unanimous decision victory, inflicting just the second defeat of the Brit’s career.

Usyk was on the front foot from the start, controlling the ring and ensuring he was the one dictating the pace of the fight, not the defending champion.

In the end, the final bell saved Joshua from what could have been a knockout defeat in a result that stunned the home crowd.

Anthony Joshua 2, 2022

AJ would get his chance at revenge 11 months later, but sadly for the man from Watford, Usyk’s win was no fluke.

Joshua put in a much-improved performance when they took to the ring again in Saudi Arabia, but the Ukrainian was still too good for the 32-year-old.

Usyk would eventually win the fight by split decision, with two judges scoring the fight 115-113 and 116-112 in his favor, while the third saw it 115-113 to Joshua.

After the fight, Joshua picked up Usyk’s belts and dropped them out of the ring, before launching into a bizarre rant questioning how he had been beaten.

Usyk, however, had eyes for one man and one man only – Tyson Fury. Calling The Gypsy King out for a fight that will decide the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Oleksandr Usyk boxing record

Overall, Oleksandr Usyk’s boxing record stands at 21-0, with 14 victories by knockout along the way.

Victory over Fury would see him become a two-weight undisputed champion and the first ever four-belt heavyweight king.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.