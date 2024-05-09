George Kambosos Jr boxing record: Vasiliy Lomachenko fight next up for Aussie star

George Kambosos Jr has threatened to send Vasiliy Lomachenko into retirement when the pair step into the ring on Saturday, May 11. Here’s a look at the Australian boxing star’s record heading into the highly anticipated bout.

Ukrainian great Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) has traveled to Perth, Western Australia, to try and become a two-time lightweight world champion with victory over home favorite, Kambosos.

The pair looked set to meet on several occasions prior to their current fight, but at last a date and time has been set for the talking to stop.

Ahead of the bout, we have taken a look at ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos’ biggest fights and his overall boxing record.

Teofimo Lopez, 2021

Kambosos sent shockwaves around the boxing world when he produced the fight of his life to beat Lopez and become the unified world lightweight champion.

The then-28-year-old won by split decision to claim the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts against a man who had promised to knock his opponent out in the first round.

Yet it was Lopez who hit the canvas in the opening minutes, before he roared back into the fight, eventually getting his revenge on the Aussie with a knockdown of his own in the 10th.

Yet it was not enough to win over the judges, as ‘Ferocious’ then set his sights on something bigger.

Devin Haney 1, 2022

There are very few boxing fans who – perhaps prior to his shock defeat to Ryan Garcia – would not have named Devin Haney as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Kambosos entered into the fight without a defeat to his name, but soon found out why ‘The Dream’ was held in such high regard.

Haney put on a clinic to box his way to a unanimous decision victory over Kambosos, fighting behind his jab and disrupting the rhythm of the Australian.

Yet ‘Ferocious’ would not take the defeat lying down, as he looked for revenge four months later.

Devin Haney 2, 2022

A rematch between Haney and Kambosos would – unfortunately for the latter – follow a very similar pattern from their first fight.

Another unanimous decision victory from the judges came after a second Haney masterclass just four months after his first.

The American’s left jab wore Kambosos down, while Haney lined up a series of powerful right-hand blows that left his opponent bloody and bruised.

The Australian was hailed as a “warrrior” by Haney after the defeat, who tasted defeat for just the second time in his professional career.

George Kambosos Jr boxing record

Overall, George Kambosos Jr’s boxing record stands at 21-2 with 10 KO victories to his name.

Aside from the Lopez and Haney fights, his wins against Lee Selby and Maxi Hughes also need to be included as honorable mentions.

His split-decision win over Selby gave him his shot at Lopez – and boy did he take it – while Kambosos’ victory over Hughes was shrouded in controversy over what many saw as some questionable scorecards from the judges.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.