Tyson Fury next fight: Former champion seeks redemption vs Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury is fresh off a fearsome duel with Oleksandr Usyk that will go down in boxing history as an all-time classic. But what comes next for ‘The Gypsy King’ now?

Fury came out dancing as he entered through the tunnel, with a giant smile on his face, looking as relaxed as we’ve ever seen him while walking to the ring.

The British star eventually made it to the squared circle, and with the legendary Michael Buffer on the mic, Fury met Usyk in the center of the ring as referee Mark Nelson read the rules.

As the two men departed to their respective corners, the tension in the Kingdom Arena could be felt through the television screen. The opening bell rang, and the fight was underway.

Article continues after ad

Fury’s size advantage — in terms of height and reach — was apparent early in the match, as the much larger fighter controlled the ring by keeping Usyk at a safe distance.

Article continues after ad

Around the midway point, things began to shift in Usyk’s favor. He had the referee on the verge of calling the fight after stumbling Fury with a sharp left hand in the ninth frame.

‘The Gypsy King’ bounced around the ropes before eventually succumbing to the damage, leading to the start of a ten-count from Nelson.

Fury answered the bell, but Usyk maintained control of the fight during the final nine minutes. The 10-8 ninth round really turned the tides on Tyson.

Article continues after ad

That said, one judge saw it in Fury’s favor, and for what it’s worth, I had the same 114-113 scorecard. Alas, the two other judges gave it to Usyk, leaving the Brit with the first loss of his legendary career.

Who is Tyson Fury fighting next?

Moments after the fight, Fury and his team confirmed that a rematch against Usyk would be the next fight for both men.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, made it clear that boxing fans won’t have to wait long for a follow-up while also going to bat for his fighter, claiming Tyson did enough to win.

Article continues after ad

Usyk also agreed, confirming that the contract calls for an immediate rematch if the losing fighter wants it. And Fury clearly does after believing he won.

Article continues after ad

An official date for Fury vs Usyk 2 wasn’t announced, but October or November seem to be the range that both fighters are targeting, according to their camps.

All of this post-fight talk is in line with what Fury said coming into the unification bout. “Double bubble, isn’t it? What are we in this for? Money. So, if I can get a double bubble for one job, fantastic.”

This match felt like the start of a true rivalry built around respect, not a one-off event. Fury’s previously unblemished record now has a stain on it.

And it’s up to Usyk to prevent him from avenging this loss in the much-anticipated rematch.

Article continues after ad

Anthony Joshua awaits winner of Fury/Usyk rematch

Even though this first Fury vs Usyk battle is over, a rematch awaits the two men. However, Anthony Joshua expects a shot at the undisputed crown in 2025.

Article continues after ad

When asked about Joshua sneaking his way into the fold, Fury shut that notion down. “There’s not much he can build because we got two-fight deals.

“So he can build up what he wants to, he has to wait until it’s all over. Then, we can negotiate or whatever.”

Joshua’s camp has confirmed they want to fight the winner of Daniel Dubois and Filip Hrgovic first, meaning AJ wouldn’t be a viable option for Fury in 2024 anyway.

Article continues after ad

But a fight between Joshua and Fury is inevitable if Tyson notches a win in his rematch vs Usyk.

Joshua, as expected, was in attendance watching the fight. He chummed it up with football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. ahead of the Fury vs Usyk war.

Final thoughts on Fury vs Usyk

Although I had Fury winning the fight, it was a close enough matchup to accept a split decision. One thing everyone can agree on is that a rematch is necessary.

Article continues after ad

Fury and Usyk are both open to it and contractually obligated to make an immediate follow-up match, so boxing fans will get another chance to witness greatness vs greatness soon enough.

Article continues after ad

Until then, Usyk sits atop the boxing world as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. It’s up to Fury to snatch that crown.

Tyson Fury’s professional boxing record

Fury was dealt a loss for the first time in his storied career. He now sits at 34-1-1 and will look to avenge this lone defeat in a rematch against Usyk later this year.

The only blemish on Fury’s record came from a 2018 draw vs Deontay Wilder. Otherwise, ‘The Gypsy King’ had always left the ring with his hand raised in victory.

Alas, that all changed when Usyk took home the undisputed heavyweight championship on the back of a split decision from the three judges at ringside.

Article continues after ad

Fury invoked his instant rematch clause and will have a chance at revenge against Usyk in another potential classic targeted for a later date in 2024.