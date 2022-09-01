Battlefield 2042 devs poke fun at themselves with new Season 2 weapon charm

With the release of Season 2, Battlefield 2042 devs included a new weapon charm for players in a fun nod to a common complaint that has been made throughout the community since the game launched.

Season 2 of Battlefield 2042 has just arrived, bringing with it a new map, weapons, and major performance and bug fixes. However, one specific cosmetic item, a shipping container charm, has been getting attention online.

One common criticism the game faced early on – and still does in some regard currently – is the overwhelming amount of shipping containers that can be found scattered across most of the Battlefield 2042 maps.

One map in particular, Manifest, is almost completely made up of them. As a result, all across Reddit, the Battlefield community has been poking fun at developer DICE for the reliance on these shipping containers. In this recent Reddit thread dedicated to the topic, users have been roasting the use of these items and even suggesting how the devs can make them even more included for future maps.

One Reddit user wrote that that game should be renamed to “Containerfield 2042, because there are 2042 containers in each map,” then also joking that “the next Specialist will be a container with the ability to camouflage perfectly with the environment.”

It appears that the dev team have heard the comments loud and clear and as a little nod to the discourse, have brought in a new shipping container weapon charm called “Supply & Command.” For players who want to get their hands on the item, the charm can be unlocked at Tier 86 for free in the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Battlefield 2042s new weapon charm was even tweeted about by DICE’s Community Manager Kevin Johnson. In the tweet, Johnson joked to his community that, “we heard you liked Shipping Containers in Battlefield 2042, so we put one on a keychain.”