MW2 cosmetic hints that secret fifth gun is coming in Season 4

MW2 & Warzone 2 players have spotted a new mastery Weapon Charm that references five weapons hinting that an unannounced secret gun could be coming in Season 4.

The Season 4 update for MW2 & Warzone 2 was expected to bring four new guns to the popular battle royale game. We’ve already seen the ISO 45 submachine gun and Tempus Razorback assault rifle arrive through the Battle Pass.

In addition to those guns, the ongoing Assault on Vondel community event lets players earn a new melee weapon, the Tonfa. The season was expected to receive one more new gun in the form of an automatic shotgun scheduled to arrive in Season 4 Reloaded.

However, an eagle-eyed CoD player has spotted a weapon attachment that hints at the arrival of an unannounced fifth weapon during Season 4.

Unannounced gun could be coming in MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 4

The Tonfa’s mastery Weapon Charm has been identified as reading “03/05,” suggesting that Season 4 will see five new guns arrive.

DLC weapons from previous seasons have featured the exact same Weapon Charms with them also referencing the total amount of guns that arrived in their respective season. If this pattern continues then Season 4 will have five weapons instead of the four that have been confirmed.

If the past seasons are anything to go by, Season 4 having five new guns wouldn’t be out of the question. Even though Seasons 1 and 3 only saw four new weapons added, Season 2 saw the addition of five with the ISO Hemlock, KV Broadside, Dual Kodachis, Crossbow, and Tempus Torrent.

As for what the fifth DLC weapon could be it’s difficult to say. Several leaked file names discovered in March 2023 provided insight into the potential post-launch weapons that could come to MW2 and Warzone 2. Some of these have already made their way to the game since that leak was posted.

If this list continues to be trustworthy then the mystery fifth gun will either be an MCX Spear, WA 2000, Scattato 2011, Vulcan-M, APC-9, or another melee weapon. Although a second melee weapon following the Tonfa seems unlikely in the same season.

Most of these would be making their debut in Call of Duty with the exception of the WA 2000 that appeared in the original Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops 1.