Everything in Battlefield 2042 Season 2: New Stranded map, Crawford Specialist, more

Battlefield 2042 Season 2 is on the horizon and it’s shaping up to be another hefty content drop. From a new map in Stranded to another Specialist in Crawford, various pieces of equipment, and of course, a Battle Pass, there’s plenty included.

11 weeks on from Battlefield 2042’s first seasonal update, EA is keeping things moving with Season 2: Master of Arms. While devs have already unveiled plans for Season 3 and beyond, including the return of the classic class system, there’s still plenty on the way in the upcoming patch.

Similar to how Season 1 drew players back, the next update aims to achieve the same results with an all-new map, one unique Specialist, and a Battle Pass filled to the brim with Weapons, Gadgets, and Vehicles aplenty.

So before the new patch rolls around, be sure to brush up with all there is to know about Battlefield 2042 Season 2.

Contents

Electronic Arts Season 2 is locked and loaded with a range of new content on the way.

Battlefield 2042 Season 2 is set to go live on Tuesday, August 30. Following considerable delays ahead of Season 1, it now appears we’re fully back on track with new content drops roughly every three months.

Currently, there’s no telling an exact release time for the Season 2 patch, though we’ll be sure to update you here as details emerge.

New Stranded map

Arriving in Season 2 is a new map known as Stranded. Set amid a drained lake in Panama, players will battle across both wide exterior points as well as through a beached container ship.

Featuring a mix of both open and narrow areas, the map’s layout plays to both long-range and close-quarters combat depending on your spawn point. Moreover, a communications tower behind the ship serves as the highest point on the map, allowing for clear visibility over much of the war-torn locale.

Electronic Arts Stranded is sure to be another chaotic addition to 2042’s map rotation.

Crawford Specialist

Joining the fight in Season 2 is Charlie Crawford, a new Support Specialist. This British character jumps into Battlefield 2042 with a deadly Mounted Vulcan sentry and a unique ammo-replenishing perk.

By reviving fallen allies in the heat of combat, Crawford automatically resupplied on ammo for his Gadget. Said Gadget is the Mounted Vulcan sentry, an operable turret with shields to keep you safe while in use.

New Weapons, Gadgets, & Vehicles

Also arriving in Season 2 are three new Weapons, two Vehicles, and a unique Gadget, all of which feature in free Tiers throughout the Battle Pass.

The AM40 Carbine, Avancys LMG, and PF51 Pistol all fill unique roles in Battlefield 2042. The former intends to fill the gap between an assault rifle and SMG, while the latter looks to do the same by bridging SMG and Pistol gameplay. Meanwhile, the new LMG appears to be designed around mobility, allowing players to maintain speed even with the devastating gun.

In terms of new Vehicles for Season 2, players can expect to see plenty more variety on the ground once the EBLC-RAM and Polaris RZR join the mix. The former joins the game immediately while the latter is set to be implemented later on in the season.

Rounding it all out is a new Gadget in the form of the Concussion Grenade. As its name implies, this piece of equipment temporarily disorients foes allowing you to reposition and move in for an easy kill.

Season 2 Battle Pass

100 Tiers of both free and premium unlocks will soon be available in Battlefield 2042’s second Battle Pass. As always, substantial content is provided among the free tiers, while cosmetics are behind the paywall.

Electronic Arts The Season 2 Battle Pass is your path to unlocking new in-game equipment.

Everything from the aforementioned Specialist to all-new weapons and vehicles are available without a price tag attached. But for those ready to buy in for roughly $10 USD, a range of Specialist skins, weapon charms, and even a melee weapon await.