Battlefield 2042 Season 2 update patch notes: Rush & Breakthrough changes, vehicle fixes, more

Season 2 of Battlefield 2042 is bringing with it a massive update that includes a bunch of fresh new content as well as major performance improvements, bug fixes and balancing changes. Here’s a rundown on the full patch notes.

Developer EA is looking to bring even more players back to Battlefield 2042 when Season 2 finally drops on August 30, 12:00 UTC. Season 2 will be introducing a load of new content, so be sure to check out Dexerto’s coverage on the brand new Stranded map, Crawford specialist, and much more.

Aside from the new content, however, the new 2.0 patch update will overhaul a lot of big bugs and glitches, some of which have been plaguing the game since its initial rocky launch back in November, 2021. Here are some of the biggest performance and design changes coming to Battlefield 2042 in the Season 2 update.

Players will attack and defend each game in Rush and Breakthrough

EA has listened to community feedback for Battlefield’s Season 2 update and will be now changing up the way Rush and Breakthrough operate, giving players the opportunity to attack and defend in a match before the map changes over.

This swap over from offense to defense will be an automatic switch that will take place after EoR. Breakthrough will also be getting some updates that will improve text readability with additional text icons also being brought in to help with completing objectives such as “capture.”

Changes and updates for all Specialists

With the Battlefield 2042 Season 2 update introducing a new support specialist Charlie Crawford, EA has made sure that all existing specialists will also be getting a tune-up to kick off the new season. Angel’s ammo pouch will now be easier to throw toward teammates who need it. As well as this, their Supply Crate won’t intersect with other deployed objects anymore. Collision of Casper’s OV-P Recon Drone has been altered so that it won’t see through certain walls.

As well as these changes and a few other alterations, most of the updates coming to specialists involve patching up bug fixes and issues with characters when it comes to deploying equipment.

Vehicle and weapon changes also arriving in new update

EA Season 2 will introduce brand new weapons and vehicles but will also fix up pre-existing ones.

Specialists aren’t the only thing getting a tune-up in the new Battlefield Season 2 update. Vehicles will also be getting a major glow-up to improve performance and playability. For example, an issue resulting in silent vehicles has been fixed as well as fixing up the MAV so that it now has a working handbrake.

Certain weapons have also had a bit of an overhaul, with damage being adjusted to improve balancing across the board. As well as the changes being made to old weapons, Battlefield 2042’s Season 2 update will also introduce a variety of new weapons for players to get their hands on. Included below is the full list of patch notes for Battlefield season 2’s update.

Full Battlefield 2042 August 30 update patch notes

General

You told us that you want to experience Breakthrough and Rush as both an Attacker and Defender while playing. We have made a change where after EoR you now automatically switch teams and play the same map on the opposing side before switching maps

Improved text readability in the Breakthrough gamemode widget, and added text icons to help explain objectives, such as “Capture”

Fixed a bug when preview a rank locked weapon, Locked by Battlepass is displayed

New Player Card Backgrounds are available for Crawford, AM-40,Avancys, PF51, EBLC-Ram and Stranded

New Player Card Tags are now available to earn unlock and earn

New Assignments are available to unlock 2 Battlefield Portal Weapons in All-Out Warfare, to gain access to Season 1 content in case you missed it, and new weapons for use in Battlefield Portal

Enemy Disrupted event XP has been reduced from 20 -> 5

In a future update we’re looking to split categories for disrupts between soldiers and vehicles, which allows us to further tweak the XP

Battlefield Portal

All 1942 weapons now have optic attachment options

All Portal soldiers now have access to Smoke Grenades via Loadout -> Throwable

Custom Conquest has been added to the Battlefield Portal Builder as a new Conquest game mode with added customizable options for capture points and extra logic options for Battlefield Portal’s Rules Editor

Multiple improvements have been made across Classic Era maps, such as removing and moving props, and resolving collision and terrain issues

Players were sometimes unable to spawn on spawn beacons. It’s fixed now

Voice lines have been updated for 1942 British army non-squad soldiers, German army non-squad soldiers and US army non-squad soldiers

Visuals of weapon scopes within Portal have been improved by removing lens dirt on several scopes, and added edge tint to most lenses

Rules Editor

Added EnableCapturePointDeploying block to Rules Editor

Added GetPlayersAtPoint block to Rules Editor

Added Lis, Mackay, and Paik to the Player Soldiers block in Rules Editor

Added Season 1 vehicles to Vehicle block in Rules Editor

Gadgets

Fixed an issue where the Motion Sensor changed teams, but not Icon, when thrown back by an enemy

Fixed issues with Ammo Bags on top of vehicle wrecks not despawning after a wreck disappears

Incendiary fire can now damage both your own and enemy deployables

Smoke Grenades can now put out incendiary grenades

CG Recoilless M5

Fixed clipping issues when reloading with the CG Recoilless M5

Fixed issues with CG Recoilless M5 status screen flickering

Smoke Grenade Launcher

Fixed a bug where the Smoke Grenade Launcher did not drop on death in Hazard Zone

Maps

Fixed an issue where interaction with the Metal doors around the Oil Rig would sometimes not trigger and were slow overall

Fixed an issue were players could trigger clipping through skyscraper on the Hourglass rooftops

Fixed an issue with an invisible wall near a ledge close to the B1 sector on Breakaway.

Fixed an issue where you encounter difficulties when traversing the last step of the stairs while prone on Exposure

Fixed an issue on Exposure where you would be deployed onto a different objective than what was selected

Fixed broken smoke VFX on Orbital

Fixed and issue where the thunder VFX on Manifest was too intense

Soldier

Soldier “incidental” animations are now visible during gameplay. This for example means you’ll notice soldiers slip when running on snow or mud, sprint with high knees going through water, or they will put their hand up against the wall if they walk into it. We heard you when you asked for these animations to be developed for 2042, and we hope they’ll add to your immersion during gameplay.

Fixed an issue that could make the hints for deploying parachute or Wingsuit remain stuck on screen

Fixed an issue with the animation being broken during tactical sprint with the Commando Knife

Soldier animations have been improved for upper body rotations

Camera positions have been improved for some soldier positions which should result in less camera jitter

Hitboxes have been improved for soldiers in prone position

Resolved instances where soldier models weren’t aligned during a Takedown inside moving elevators

Resolved several occurrences where soldiers could remain frozen after death

Fixed an issue where soldier hands would not stay planted on the ground while crawling

Fixed several animation issues related to transition between stances

The stance transitions between stand and crouch are now faster and have a more responsive camera curve

Resolved an issue where third person sprint animation transition sometimes wouldn’t look smooth

Fixed a rare issue where repeatedly tapping sprint to open a door could cause animations to stop working

AI Soldiers

AI Soldier vehicles will now be able to use lock on weapons when they are equipped

AI Soldier vehicles will now switch between different weapons depending on the available weapons available target type

AI Soldiers are now better at navigating their way around all maps

General improvements are made to AI Soldiers driving land vehicles. You should notice less instances of them getting stuck against objects, or getting stuck in traffic jams

General improvements are made to collision avoidance for AI Soldiers piloting air vehicles

Players can now assign squad objective orders to their AI squad mates

Players can now ping AI squad mates in vehicle to request pickup

Players can now request a pickup from AI Soldiers

Players can now request Ammo from AI Soldiers

Players can now request Health from AI Soldiers

Specialists

Angel

Angel’s Ammo Pouch is now easier to throw towards friendlies that needs ammo

Angel’s Supply Crate should no longer intersect with other deployed objects

C5, AT Mines and the Spawn Beacon that were already spawned by a player will now be despawned if the player changes their Loadout through Angel’s Loadout Crate

Fixed issues with weathering effects not being consistent on Angel’s Loadout Crate

Casper

Fixed a bug where takedown prompts could be shown while controlling the OV-P Recon Drone

Fixed a bug where the OV-P Recon Drone wouldn’t crash and explode when its owner died

Tweaked collision of the OV-P Recon Drone to not see through some walls

Dozer

Fixed an issue where bullets ricochet via the SOB-8 Ballistic Shield did not damage the enemy players

Fixed an issue where shield bashing a fence wasn’t consistently breaking it

Fixed an issue with Dozers’ SOB-8 Ballistic Shield not blocking bullets

Increased visibility through Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield when in 1P view. We also added missing rain effects on the shield’s glass

Irish

Fixed an issue with 60mm Mortar Pod not being destroyed by APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

Fixed an issue with Air-to-Ground missiles were not being destroyed by the APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel

Lis

Fixed and issue with the G-84 TGM Missile not dealing damage to soldiers behind Deployable Covers or vehicles

Improved the explosion response time when Lis’s G-84 TGM goes into water or runs out of fuel

Mackay

Fixed issues with glitchy transition from Grappling to Vaulting

Paik

If Paik damages a soldier in an open vehicle seat, her Threat Perception will also spot the vehicle itself

Rao

Hacking through see-through materials such glass, grid fences, vegetation has been smoothened

Sundance

Fixed a bug where Deploy Wingsuit prompts remained stuck on the screen

Tweaked the Wingsuit entry and exit camera timings

Vehicles

Fixed an issue that could result in silent vehicle engines

Fixed an issue that was stopping Aircraft from being spotted while in the spotter seat of a ground vehicle

Fixed an issue that would allow Aircraft Control Sensitivity to surpass the maximum allowed value

Fixed an issue where game mode icons were overlapping with the compass in vehicles.

Fixed an issue where the Spotter seat within the MAV had a different graphical overlay to other vehicles

Holding fire no longer stops replenishing single fire Vehicle weapons

Improved free look camera so it no longer clips vehicles while driving at high speed

Removed conflicting visual effects for vehicle weapon stations, spotters and drones

The MAV now has a working handbrake

Visuals for Tank cook-offs have been added

EBAA Wildcat

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes see through the EBAA Wildcat while in 3rd person view

Tank Shell penetration damage has been increased against the EBAA Wildcat. It now takes 3 hits to be destroyed

Updated the range on the EBAA Wildcat ATG missiles from 400 -> 200. We’re making this change to ensure the main focus of the Wildcat remains on Anti Air

RAH-68 Huron and YG-99 Hannibal

The 30mm cannon blast damage has been reduced from 24 ->16

This change helps further reduce the pressure on infantry

Fixed an issue that was causing the Repair System to heal the Stealth Helicopters too much

This change brings their repair mechanic in line with other vehicles as it was unintentionally too strong

Armor of the Stealth Helicopters has been reduced to ensure it remains in line with their overall agility

This makes them less survivable overall by for example only needing one hit with Lis’s G-84 TGM missile to destroy them

MD540 Nightbird

Fixed an issue where the MD540 Nightbird minigun wind up sound kept playing when switching to missiles while holding the fire input

Fixed an issue with the MD540 Nightbird where the drivers right hand was not holding the flightstick correctly

MV38-Condor and Mi-240 Super Hind

A new damage zone has been added to the cockpit of the Condor and Hind. This new zone is the most vulnerable part of these vehicles and exactly where you want to aim if you want to take them out

Fixed an issue which would cause players to be placed back inside the MV-38 Condor upon exiting the vehicle

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the FXM-33 AA Missile from locking onto a MV-38 Condor

Weapons

Headshot Multiplier on Assault Rifles has been increased from 2x -> 2.15x

This change reflects that we want Assault Rifles to feel rewarding for increased accuracy

Headshot Multiplier on Submachine Guns has been decreased from 2 -> 1.25x

We feel this change reflects the role of SMG’s; they are not weapons that should reward accuracy versus other weapon types

A weapons reload animation is now present when continuously triggering the bipod while firing the weapon

Aim Down Sight scaling has been added for scopes with up to 4x zoom

Fixed an issue where the lines on the SDB 10x reticle were too thin while having the Rough Ruby skin equipped

Fixed an issue where the Low ammo indicator would sometimes appear at the wrong time

Fixed an issue where the Plus Menu could sometimes appear empty after exiting a vehicle seat

Fixed an issue which would sometimes cause the wrong crosshair to be displayed when using various Shotgun underbarrels

Fixed the weapon fire mode HUD indicator showing up for gadgets if the primary weapon has an underbarrel weapon attachment equipped

Overall responsiveness of the crosshair has been improved, and resolved scenarios where dispersion would be incorrectly represented when zooming out

The player no longer gets spotted while shooting with either Ghostmaker R10 or BSV-M

The PSO scope no longer incorrectly has x10 zoom while equipping a certain skin

AK-24

The rate of fire of the Masterkey attachment is now unaffected by the AK-24’s magazine attachments

BSV-M

The BSV-M recoil modifier during Full-Auto mode has been increased from 0.9x -> 1.15x

Full-Auto capabilities of the BSV-M should be viable when transitioning into a close quarters situation, but should not outperform its Semi-Auto capabilities

BSV-M’s High Power and Close Combat ammo now have tracers

G57

Increased the Extended and Drum magazines capacity on G57 by 5 bullets

We’re increasing the impact of unlocking Extended and Drum attachments by further increasing the gap between the amount of bullets they unlock

Ghostmaker R10

Fixed an issue where the color of the Ghostmaker R10 crosshair would not update when changed

M44

Fixed an issue where audio would cut short when using the M44 while prone

The M44 Revolver 2-shot range has been increased to 100m

PKP-BP

A minor improvement has been made to the PKP-BP’s recoil behavior

VCAR