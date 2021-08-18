Battlefield 2042 classes explained: Specialists and weapon choices

Battlefield 2042‘s release date is fast approaching, and there are still some details EA DICE hasn’t revealed. Here, we’ve compiled everything we know about the Battlefield 2042 classes system, from Specialists to weapon choices and class restrictions.

There are many gameplay changes coming with this next-gen Battlefield, including changes to the original class system and new Specialists, each with their own innovative abilities and gadgets to help you and your squad take home the win.

Here’s everything you need to know about classes and specialists in Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 classes

Although the old class system is being revamped, they will still be used as rough categories that guide how the players help the team.

In previous games, the four classes were Assault (geared towards front-line soldiers), Support (healing and reviving teammates), Engineer (well suited to destroy and repair vehicles), and Scout (perfect for Snipers and reconnaissance).

Specialists list

Specialists are taking the place of the four original classes in Battlefield 2042. Each Specialist will have a specific gadget and passive ability that can be used in a number of ways like gaining intel on your enemy or maneuvering around the map.

There will be ten Specialists to choose from at launch, four of which we already have info on. The four that have been announced so far are:

Webster Mackay (Grappling Hook)

(Grappling Hook) Maria Falck (Syrette Pistol)

(Syrette Pistol) Pyotr ‘Boris’ Guskovsky (SG-36 Sentry System)

(SG-36 Sentry System) Wikus ‘Casper’ Van Daele (OV-P Recon Drone)

We also know of another Specialist named ‘Sundance’ who is still technically unannounced; however, they were featured in the Reveal trailer for 2042. This character has the ability to use a wingsuit instead of the standard parachute.

For now, though, that’s all we know about Sundance and any further Specialists, and we’ll have to wait for the Battlefield 2042 technical test to get a hands-on look at how these new Specialists operate out on the battlefield.

Weapon Choices

Despite not knowing everything about how all of the Specialists will function in-game, we do know how weapon choice and availability will be integrated for them.

With the current class system getting scrapped and replaced with these Specialists, players will now have full freedom as to which primary weapon they choose, no matter who they decide to play as.

This new system should make for some awesome, highly customizable loadouts. For example, players who are scouting focused will now be able to take Assault Rifles out alongside their recon gear.

Maybe you enjoy playing the Medic role but prefer using a Sniper? You can do this too. Any mix and match of weapons and loadouts are possible with the new Specialist system, giving players much more freedom and player agency when it comes to their personal style.

Unfortunately, there will likely be restrictions when it comes to the number of Specialists in each game.

Class Restrictions

With Battlefield 2042 doubling the player count in each lobby from 32 v 32 to 64 v 64, EA DICE will likely put a limit on the amount of each Specialist that can be used in a match.

For example, with Sundance’s wingsuit looking to be incredibly useful, having 128 of these flying around the map would look epic, of course, but probably wouldn’t work out with the overall balancing of the maps.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Battlefield 2042’s classes and their changes.

Article written by Oscar Dobbins.