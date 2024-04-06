Romancing Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 could cause financial ruin

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has warned others about romancing Lae’zel while she has a full inventory and armor.

The Githyanki are one of the more unique races playable in Baldur’s Gate 3. Despite their quirks, they make for good party members and romancers.

However, their unusual mating rituals could end up getting your Tav killed or put them into serious financial debt.

When initiating Lae’zel’s mating ritual while romancing her, she will utilize the items in her inventory. This could spell death for player Tavs as Lae’zel’s ritual will have her attack the player.

While attacking the Tav may catch some players off guard, Lae’zel’s ability to purge the items in her inventory is the nail in the coffin.

“Her casting Confusion on me had me IRL confused because she’s a barbarian… I thought maybe I forgot she had an amulet or something allowing her to do that. Then after she tossed Karabasan’s gift on me, I realized she was throwing away all the expensive scrolls and potions I just barely finished pickpocketing off all the merchants in Moonrise.” explained the original poster.

Those underneath the original post agreed that they too had similar experiences when romancing Lae’zel. Especially when it comes to her trying to attack the player’s Tav.

“I stripped all her gear off her, but she was carrying the food. She nearly beat me to death with a sausage. While otherwise completely naked.” said another commenter.

When you’re in your next playthrough romancing Lae’zel, be sure to limit what items and gear she has on her person. Otherwise, you may end up losing a lot of important items and armor.