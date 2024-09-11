Baldur’s Gate 3 player stunned after getting absolutely stomped by “trash” NPC

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have learned the hard way not to make one key choice that leads to a particular NPC turning against them.

Some characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 are willing to join you in fights – Dame Aylin being one of them. For the uninitiated, she’s not just some regular run-of-the-mill NPC. Dame Aylin is the daughter of Selune, an Aasimar demigod who was abducted and used as a source for Ketheric’s immortality.

The only problem is that despite her status as a powerful immortal being, she’s not always the best at lending a helping hand.

In a Reddit thread, one player revealed that they decided to be a “backstabbing jerk” on their eighth playthrough, going down the route where they’d give up Dame Aylin to the wizard Lorroakan.

Larian Studios The Paladin Dame Aylin in Baldur’s Gate 3.

“In every encounter I’ve ever had, Aylin is trash,” they said. Though what came next taught them an important lesson not to underestimate NPCs.

“Now I give her up to Lorroakan, and ALL OF A SUDDEN, she gets three assistants that all have 200 HP, a reaction that can do nearly 150 damage and can cast invulnerability as a bonus action on top of the extra attack that puts out like 40 damage.”

The user explained that they tried to be “cute” by casting Hunger of Hadar. But alas, before they could do anything, they received so much damage and their companions got wiped before they could even take a turn.

“I just can’t believe how horrible Aylin is until I’m the one that has to fight her,” they added. Following the reveal, many players were amused in the comments. Some didn’t even hold back to crack jokes regarding the user’s situation.

“Ah, the counterpart to the ol’ ‘The boss vs the boss after you unlock him as a playable character’ meme/trope,” said one player.

Meanwhile, one player said: “Aylin is hobbled by the meta rule that NPCs can’t overshine the protagonists; making her the big threat means she’s allowed to cut loose and live up to her boasts.”

Another mentioned, “This is the only reason I don’t turn her in. I don’t want to deal with that s***.”

Whether or not you want to turn in Dame Aylin to Lorroakan is all up to you. At the end of the day, either choice will lead to a fight to break inside the Ramazith’s tower.