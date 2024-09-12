Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode runs can be ruined if you’re too rich

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player was shocked after a certain encounter taught them the consequences of being a loot goblin in their Honor Mode run.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honor Mode run is not for players who are impatient. There is a lot of preparation needed to avoid things going south. After all, there have been plenty of Honor Mode run-ending stories throughout the past year – and a lot of them started from something so trivial.

This time, however, instead of accidentally jumping too hard or falling off a platform, one user admitted in a Reddit thread they almost lost their run because they carried so much gold.

Those playing since day one may already be familiar with Gerringothe Thorm, one of the bosses you can find in Act 2. For the uninitiated, this boss’ damage scales with the amount of gold you have thanks to her Jealous Avarice.

Larian Studios Don’t forget to send your gold to camp before fighting Gerringothe in Baldur’s Gate 3.

So, imagine the user’s surprise when they got hit with 1.194 DMG in a single attack – all because they were carrying nearly 12.000 Gold. “My Tav was NOT OK after that Attack,” they explained.

“Nearly had a Heart Attack seeing that Number in my HM-Run. Beat her at the End because she was weak to my ‘Push her out of the Window’-Spell, but bro… That damage number was crazy.”

“The consequences for being a loot goblin are rare but quite severe when they happen,” a Baldur’s Gate 3 player replied to the tale.

Meanwhile, another user who had a similar fate commented, “I just did that fight. My wife asked me something as it started. When I looked back at the screen, my main character who had like 125 HP at the time was already dead.”

A lot of players in the comments suggested entirely skipping the fight by persuading her to unalive herself, though this will result in you missing out on one of the game’s more interesting battles. If you’re playing on Honor Mode, sometimes you may not be so lucky on your rolls and have to proceed either way, unless you’re willing to go through some hoops to save scum.

Once you’ve defeated Gerringothe, however, you can then grab the Twist of Fortune weapon and reverse pickpocket enemies before one-shotting them. This has been a fan-favorite strategy for quite some time – just make sure you have tons of gold to pull it off.