Baldur’s Gate 3 player humiliated after Lae’zel beats them with salami

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has shared an embarrassing tale of them being bested by Lae’zel, who only used a stick of salami during the fight.

Lae’zel easily counts as one of the most formidable fighters in BG3. And her combat prowess isn’t any less present in what players have come to call the “Lae’zel romance fight.”

She’ll use her best weapons and whatever else the battle may require, all to truly become one with her future love interest.

Fully aware that the fight was imminent, one player tried to outsmart the Githyanki Warrior by unequipping all of her weapons beforehand. They didn’t account for the fact that she’d use whatever else she had at her disposal.

Lae’zel wrecks Baldur’s Gate 3 player with a stick of salami

Having romanced Astarion in the past, Reddit user happymasquerade wanted to try their hand at winning over Lae’zel. Knowing the romance involved a duel, the player removed all of her weapons for a “fair fight.” What happened next proved to be anything but fair.

Once the fight commenced, the Githyanki Warrior pulled out what appeared to be a club. Thinking they still had a chance, the Redditor continued with the match.

“Her AC is insane and I can’t land a hit. On top of that, she used an elixir of colossus halfway through the fight. WTF. She beat me to a pulp,” the user wrote.

After the pair became official, the Baldur’s Gate 3 player checked Lae’zel’s weapons and realized, “she beat me to death with salami. SALAMI.”

Larian Studios Don’t mess with Lae’zel

BG3 fans, of course, got a kick out of the original poster’s misfortune. Some people chose to look on the bright side, though. As one commenter put it, “Awww, that’s actually pretty sweet. Imagine telling your grandkids in the distant future: ‘… and then your grandma whipped out this huge salami out of nowhere…'”

Other users chimed in with jokes of their own. One such reply read as follows, “So you’re saying she went HAM on you?”

Another Baldur’s Gate 3 player said they probably would’ve kept this loss to themselves. “Honestly. Not sure if I would’ve posted this due to the shame. But also I’m glad you did bc this is hilarious.”

At the very least, it’s good to know love won in the end.