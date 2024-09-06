Baldur’s Gate 3 pickpocket exploit fix makes players pay for their thievery

Within Baldur’s Gate 3’s 100s of hours of gameplay, players have discovered many tricks and cheats to cut corners. But one exploit fixed in Patch 7 has forced players to steal and pickpocket the hard way.

Larian Studios recently dropped Patch 7 for its D&D RPG, granting features such as new evil endings, unique Astarion dialogue for cheating, as well as “adorable” camp interactions.

Hidden deep in the patch notes released on September 6, one Reddit user found a fix for a trade exploit where players could take traders’ items with ease. This could be done by moving them into a container and then dragging them onto the container icon.

“[T]ime to confess,” the post wrote, “Who’s the snitch?” It seems many Baldur’s Gate 3 fans used this exploit and presumably spoke about it online which eventually led to Larian Studios removing it.

Now players will be forced to either pay for items from traders or sneakily pickpocket from them like any good thief would do. The problem there is that there’s always a chance your Sleight of Hand check fails and you get caught doing your bad deed.

“Used that exploit in my successful honour mode run because I hate being a loot goblin,” one response explained, “very glad I got it finished before this lol.”

Many other comments were already hoping for a new way to easily steal items from traders. “Guess we need a mod now,” one player mentioned.

Another fan predicted that within three days someone would figure out a new way without any mods, while someone else said they’d just resort back to normal stealing.

Knowing that this huge exploit was patched, plenty of replies wondered if their favorite cheats were dealt with.

“I wonder if they fixed the warlock bind weapon glitch,” a user questioned. They weren’t the only ones to mention this Pact of the Blade Warlock bug which allows players to create multiple valuable weapons to sell.