Baldur’s Gate 3 Dark Urge runs can go awry if you get too in character

The Dark Urge is just one of many character paths in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it might not be a good idea to get too into the role as it can make your runs go horribly wrong.

One of the many strengths of Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 is the sheer amount of choices and variety the game offers players. You can quite literally play however you want, with the game accommodating for whatever strategy you might choose. This also reflects how you build your character, which really immerses you in Faerun.

There’s a specific character origin that greatly alters the way you play, and that’s the Dark Urge. With no memory of your past, all you know is your thirst for murder and carnage.

And while it’s great to get into the fantasy of the character, sometimes resisting the urge to massacre your party might be a good thing, as discovered by one player.

On their first-ever Dark Urge playthrough, Reddit user MisterSpikes had plans for Gale. As a “hot AF” wood elf Paladin, they planned to romance the wizard from Waterdeep.

Little did they know that the Dark Urge has a couple of bonus options when it comes to dialogue, one of which includes thinking about flat-out murdering your companions.

So when they came across a dialogue option to “Fantasize about hacking off [Gale’s] hand”, they thought, “What’s the harm in a little fantasy?” Of course, there was a lot of harm in that little fantasy, as that option results in your Tav viciously chopping off his hand in a murderous daze.

Larian Studios I mean, one little slice can’t hurt… right?

As expected, Gale was not too pleased to have his hand dismembered, with Spikes no longer able to recruit the companion to their party. “Kinda raging about that, but it was pretty damn funny.”

At least one Redditor looked on the bright side, joking that Spikes has “got a part of him with you at all times at least.”