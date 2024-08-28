Baldur’s Gate 3 Lae’zel voice actor reveals her canon love interest

Love is always in the air in Baldur’s Gate 3, no matter how dangerous things get. Players have a wide variety of romantic partners, yet Lae’zel’s voice actor has given her take on who the canon couple in the game is.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has tons of options when it comes to your character’s love life. These can include being in a happy relationship with a frog lady, cheating on your partner with a devil, or even sacrificing your beloved as part of a ritual to take over the world. You know, normal stuff.

This means the game doesn’t have a “canon” coupling between characters, especially when you factor in all of Baldur’s Gate 3’s endings.

However, the performers behind the charaters have their own opinions, as Devora Wilde, the voice and motion capture actor for Lae’zel, has christened her canon couple.

In a recent interview with Dexerto production Fall Damage, Wilde picked her personal favorite duo among the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast, and unsurprisingly, Lae’zel was among them.

“I think the canon couples should be, well, Lae’zel and Shadowheart. It’s gotta be. They’ve that kind of love/hate relationship,” said Wilde.

Lae’zel and Shadowheart are a popular pair among the fans, especially considering how suggestive their rivalry and attempted murder scene in the camp can be.

It’s not just the Gith and the Sith who are compatible, as Wilde also named another party member as a good match for Lae’zel, saying “I also think Lae’zel and Karlach make a very good pair.”

As revealed by Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary stats, Karlach is a very popular romantic option among the players. Unsurprisingly, the flaming Tiefling warrior stoked the fires in so many players’ hearts.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will likely never get a canon conclusion to its story, barring a sequel made by a different studio that brings everyone back. Even the upcoming Forgotten Realms D&D book featuring the city of Baldur’s Gate likely won’t give concrete answers.

It’s down to the fans and the actors who played the characters who won over so many people to decide who gets to ride off into the sunset together. In this case, the ride is a red dragon, and rather than a sunset, it’s driving a spear into Shar’s stupid face.