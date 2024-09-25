Charming Baldur’s Gate 3 romance mod lets you live out your wildest dreams

Thanks to one Baldur’s Gate 3 mod, you can initiate certain romance scenes with any companion or NPC you want in the game.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 was first released, the game has managed to amass a massive amount of player count, thanks to the iconic characters, storyline, gameplay, and, of course, the romance – the one feature that some players have claimed is so good, it’s ruining other games.

The thing is… there’s one problem. Currently, there’s no feature to replay scenes, including romance scenes in the game. So, if you want to rewatch a particular romance scene in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll have to create a save before that exact moment to get back to it whenever you want.

However, thanks to a new mod called “Replayable Romance Scenes” created by ‘Cerberyy’ and ‘Moxi,’ you’ll no longer have to deal with this kind of headache.

Larian Studios A wholesome scene featuring Wyll and Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3.

As the name implies, this mod on Nexus lets you initiate several romance scenes “with any companion, NPC, or inanimate objects” by casting a custom spell on them.

This means you can essentially romance non-origin or companion characters. So, if you ever want to experience a spicy scene with Rolan, Dammon, Raphael, or even Alfira, you can do so by using this mod.

So far, this has been downloaded over 10k times, and already players have shared some wacky screenshots from using it – Elminster “romancing” Withers is one example.

At the time of writing, the replayable romance scenes available from this mod are as follows:

Astarion’s Act 1 romance scene

Minthara’s romance scene

Astarion’s Act 3 post-ascension scene

Wyll’s dance scene

Rest assured, according to the mod’s description, the custom scenes will not affect your game, so you’re free to trigger them to your heart’s content.

The only issue right now is that the animations “can get misaligned in some areas” or “clip through the scenery” even when you’re using the correct body type. In this case, the author mentioned that you should try to trigger them in other locations.

