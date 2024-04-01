Evil Wyll run has Baldur’s Gate 3 players thinking about Origin characters in new way

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player who chose to play as Wyll has explained how making evil choices as the game’s noble Warlock created a unique gameplay experience.

The player shared on Reddit how making evil choices as Origin Wyll made for an “interesting and cool” Baldur’s Gate 3 run.

Note: Spoilers for Wyll’s storyline to follow.

“You get to really feel like a manipulative bastard who has everyone tricked into thinking you are a hero but actually is just out for themselves,” the poster explains. They add that they enjoyed “thinking about where and when it makes sense to pick the super heroic dialogue and when it makes sense to drop the pretense and be a monster.”

Article continues after ad

While Wyll is among the most traditionally “good” of Baldur’s Gate 3’s characters, playing as an Origin character allows you to make choices that they wouldn’t make as a companion.

Article continues after ad

For example, while Wyll is among the companions who leave the party if the player chooses to attack the Emerald Grove in Act 1, as Origin Wyll, the player can have him make that decision himself. In this case, the player chose to turn the Blade of Frontiers moniker into an act, with Wyll becoming a master of deception.

Making Wyll truly evil also has an interesting impact on his relationship with his infernal patron, Mizora, particularly when it comes to Wyll’s choice regarding his father. As the poster says, upon abandoning Duke Ravengard, “Mizora is actually impressed with your choice and approves of it, even if it breaks your pact.”

Article continues after ad

They also note that it makes later interactions with Mizora feel “more natural,” and she starts speaking to Wyll as “equals, or at least two fully mature villains who appreciate and admire each other’s scheming.”

The complaint the player had about the run was that, because the game doesn’t expect you to take Wyll in such a dark direction, the choice between saving the Duke or freeing Wyll from his pact doesn’t have an “extra depraved option” where you can happily abandon your father and side with Mizora to take over his title with the backing of the Hells. But, hey, nothing’s perfect.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This player’s story has others considering how Origin runs can present completely fresh sides of Baldur’s Gate 3’s characters. As one commenter notes, “When you play with [Gale and Wyll] as a companion they very goody goody but you can turn them into evil characters when you play them directly which makes the play through fresh and interesting.”

While Baldur’s Gate 3’s character creator can be hard to pass up, this evil Wyll example is another reason why the Origin characters are more than worthwhile.