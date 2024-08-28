Baldur’s Gate 3 fans disappointed by massive lack of Wyll content

Fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 companion and Origin character Wyll Ravengard are saddened by the huge absence of content for him.

Larian Studios has revealed new evil endings for the upcoming Patch 7, including ones for Origin characters like Lae’zel and Astarion.

A Reddit user with early access to the patch has shared Wyll’s new ending, and discerning fans have noticed that it’s nearly the same as the evil Tav ending.

This has led Wyll fans to speak up online about the developers’ lack of attention when it comes to him compared to his fellow companions.

One Redditor made a meme about Wyll’s new Patch 7 ending and how his fans are being shafted.

Another felt that the ending was a missed opportunity. “Not having Evil Wyll force Mizora to kneel before him? Not conquering the hells to purge the ‘evil’ from all the lands,” the comment questioned.

In a separate Reddit post, one player argued that Wyll was “setup to fail,” explaining how Astarion’s ending looked when pitted against Wyll’s ending: “I like Astarion but jeez! I love that he gets another unique cinematic, so much attention and not even a drop for Wyll.”

While Wyll’s evil run will end with him turning everyone into illithids, Astarion’s evil finale will have him name himself a “Sun King”, gaining control of the light and darkness around him.

Other Reddit users were just as upset by the lack of care for Wyll’s character in these upcoming updates. “Wyll’s treatment is just disappointing. I’m not mad. It makes me sad,” said one commenter.

Players didn’t just notice this mistreatment through the Patch 7 endings but have tracked it throughout the game’s development and release. One of the replies explained how buggy Wyll was, not even knowing if he had a contract with Mizora during their Act 3 playthrough.

Some fans figured that Wyll’s mishandling could’ve been due to his character being rewritten and re-voiced during Early Access. “I wouldn’t be surprised if his treatment is just a reflection of the change they felt forced to make to make people happy after they complained about it,” one fan said.

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs’ supposed lack of care when it comes to Wyll’s character arc has been unfortunately apparent to players for a while, but it’s good to see those who adore the Blade of Frontiers stick up for him.