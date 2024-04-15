GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3’s most OP race gets ignored by most NPCs

Jessica Filby
A screenshot of Githyanki from Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

Thanks to their Astral Knowledge, Psionics, and proficiencies, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Githyanki is one of the most powerful races in the game – but if you choose it, you’ll get ignored by almost all Githyanki NPCs.

There are tons of races in Baldur’s Gate 3, and most of them will only have an effect on your rolls and combat – although you may get a few useful conversational lines during roleplay. However, if you choose one of the most overpowered races in Baldur’s Gate 3, you may find those conversations to be pretty short, especially if you meet other Githyanki.

Whenever you’re traveling with Lae’zel as a Gith Tav, you’ll quickly come to find that most conversations are aimed towards the companion, rather than the player in question, with many Gith NPCs choosing to completely ignore Tav and speak to Lae’zel, regardless of the similarities.

Voss in particular is guilty of such ignorance, with him only appearing if you have Lae’zel in your party, despite the fact that you’re just as much of a Gith as she is.

In fact, this is a particular gripe shared by many members of the community, with plenty sharing their frustration and highlighting how they often feel that the only resort is to play a Durge Gith Tav, to help overcome any rudeness.

If you don’t want to play a Durge and want to avoid being cut out of your own story, it’s recommended that you either avoid playing a Gith, make them less charismatic, or cut Lae’zel out of the party when traveling into Gith territory. Although you may have to face her wrath if you do so.

