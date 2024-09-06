New official Baldur’s Gate 3 mods have already fixed the worst race in the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players on consoles won’t have to feel underpowered when playing one specific race anymore, thanks to the modding community rushing to the rescue.

While the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 has had mods since launch, these could only be applied to the PC version of the game. As these were unofficial programs, they also had the potential to mess up your save file or cause any number of game-breaking glitches.

Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 has added an official mod manager to PC version of the game, with a consoles receiving it in October. This allows mods curated by developer Larian Studios to be downloaded and enjoyed by fans, some of which are available now.

Only a handful of race and subclass mods are available, but some vital ones have been added to the service, referring to one of the weakest races in the game getting a serious buff.

The Dragonborn are finally powerful via Baldur’s Gate 3 mods

Larian Studios/Lionheart Adventures Dragonborn can be improved with mods.

The Dragonborn race is considered one of the worst in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to how weak their Breath Attack special is, especially as it takes an Action to use. The race was so bad that D&D has upgraded it twice since 2014.

There are currently two mods via the Baldur’s Gate 3 manager that update the woefully underpowered Dragonborn race: Dragonborn Reimagined and Dragonborn Reasonable Enhancement.

Dragonborn Reimagined reduces the use time of Breath Attack to Bonus Action, making it a lot more useful in combat. They also gain Darkvision and the Half-Orc’s Savage Attack feature, letting them deal more damage on crits.

Dragonborn Reasonable Enhancement is a bit more subdued, giving them proficiency in Athletics, longsword, longbow, shortsword, shortbow, and shield. They also gain extra movement speed and the Warlock’s Devil Sight ability, letting them see through magical darkness.

These buffs to the Dragonborn race will make them more satisfying to play, as the current iteration looks cool but feels underbaked in abilities, especially compared to the Githyanki and the Tieflings.

The only question now is when the human race will get their buff. If mods can finally swing it so they can get a Feat at level 1 (like in the D&D Player’s Handbook), then there will finally be a reason to play as one.