Amazing Baldur’s Gate 3 mod has console players begging for access

Patch 7 is fast approaching, and Baldur’s Gate 3 console players badly want to experience the extra races and lineages provided by one fantastic mod.

Baldur’s Gate 3 features all of the races and subraces from the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook, along with a few new options, such as the Githyanki. While a few of these are extraordinary, like the Dragonborn, most of the Baldur’s Gate 3 races are standard fantasy fare.

This is a shame, as there’s cut content in Baldur’s Gate 3 that suggests more races were planned. These only exist as dialogue strings, suggesting they didn’t make it far in development or were intended for the DLC that’s not being made.

Luckily, there’s a mod for the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 that finishes the cut races and adds more. This is the Fantastical Multiverse mod by Dungeons and Souls, which is found on Nexus Mods. A thread on Reddit praises its content and hopes that it will come to consoles in the future.

Fantastical Multiverse adds content from existing D&D books, letting you play races like the Astral Elf from Spelljammer, Bugbears, Kobolds, Genasi, Firbolg, and more. You can also make custom Lineages, giving you unparalleled customization over your character’s basic abilities.

As Baldur’s Gate 3’s upcoming Patch 7 will add mod support, fans on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 want to see Fantastical Multiverse want to see it on consoles.

“It’s my favorite mod in this game,” one user wrote, and continued, “Playing as a bugbear or a kobold is just so fun. It reminds me of why I like regular DnD so much (being able to play as something other than a human with pointy ears #642).”

“Please be in PS5 too,” another user wrote, while one said, “The main reason I’m excited for mods coming to consoles is so I can finally be the kobold my Tav was always meant to be.”

It’s unclear exactly what DLC will be available in the official Baldur’s Gate 3 mods. After all, Larian Studios will be curating them, and it’s possible that some of the content in Fantastical Mods won’t make the cut.

Hopefully, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S fans will be able to experiment with more races once they’ve grown weary of conventionally attractive humans with slightly pointed ears. Though, knowing Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, that day may never come.