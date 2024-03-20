New Baldur’s Gate 3 player “traumatized” after witnessing that one romance cutscene

Romance is an integral part of the gameplay loop for Baldur’s Gate 3. However, one player was traumatized after witnessing romance scenes of their friend with the Emperor and Halsin.

The discussion was initiated by a Reddit user who claimed, “I think I just traumatized my friend.” They further stated, “We are going through our first playthrough and we reached act 3. We go to take a long rest and a dream sequence commences.” They continued, “I see an option to romance Emperor and I just had to try it out. Well, his dream is certainly shorter than mine, and so he joins to see what is taking me so long… Just to see my Tav fondling some tentacles.”

Article continues after ad

They also mentioned, “I wish the story would end there, but we brave forth. Next day I’m talking to Halsin and I get a romance scene. Yeah, guess when my friend joins to take a look why I’m taking so long? Yup.” Finally, they concluded, “I don’t think he will look squids or bears the same any day soon.”

Article continues after ad

Other players joined to the conversation as well, since they found this interaction quite funny. One such user stated, “Doesn’t the Emperor promise to wipe your companions’ memories? What a liar!” Another user chimed in, “My man’s said he saw an option to romance the emperor and he just haaaad to try it out.”

Article continues after ad

One player also claimed, “The Emperor’s romance scene is so good.” Finally, one of the players commented, “Your friend certainly likes to peek a lot at your private moments. Maybe not accidents at all.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers you the option to romance almost every companion (apart from NPCs). However, some of those romance scenes can be questionable depending on your tastes. Therefore, for an average person, these romance scenes might look traumatizing. However, that is the beauty of this game as it drives players to do the unthinkable.