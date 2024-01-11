Baldur’s Gate 3 players have one major issue with that infamous bear scene

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are taking issue with the infamous bear sex scene between the player and the Druid Halsin, but their complaint is probably not the one you’re expecting.

Before Baldur’s Gate 3 became one of the most successful games of 2023, winning numerous Game of the Year awards and surpassing just about everyone’s expectations, developer Larian Studios shocked the world by announcing one of its intimate moments would feature some human-on-bear action.

Of course, the moment takes place between two consenting adults, with one being a Druid capable of using Wild Shape to transform into a bear. Even still, the scene was the subject of much online scrutiny and many jokes, some of which came at the expense of the director’s son.

The shock and intrigue around the Halsin bear sex scene has died down a bit now that the game has been out for nearly half a year. Still, some fans are taking issue with it, though not for the reasons you may expect.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players disappointed they can’t get bear-on-bear action

While some may have some ethical issues with interspecies intimacy – even if it’s really just Halsin in bear form – others have expressed frustration with the infamous scene for very different reasons.

As Reddit user Thick-Werewolf8821 asked on the BG3 subreddit, “Why can’t I turn into a bear- for that scene” while playing as a Druid.

While Druid players can become bears themselves, the Halsin scene plays out the same way regardless of your character or their class.

The user jokingly gave Baldur’s Gate 3 an abysmal 0/10 review score, claiming it had “no player freedom.”

Some commenters have tried to explain why Larian would not let players, as the poster put it “get down and dirty bear style” – outside of the obvious resource restraints.

“Because bear on bear sex is mundane. You see that all the time,” one commenter joked.

“Literally unplayable smh,” claimed another.

Others lamented that their Druid avatars can’t engage in Wild Shape sex themselves regardless of who they’re romancing.

