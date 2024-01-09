Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal key line that made them romance companion

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of those games that allows you to romance almost every character you meet. However, romance is all about compatibility and sometimes the words of the characters can act like a charm that fuels attraction. As such, players reveal the key lines that made them romance their companions.

Romance is one of the most crucial aspects of Baldur’s Gate 3. The player romancing a character in the game can have an impact on the story and it changes how the dynamic around your other companions evolves.

Article continues after ad

Most of these companions have distinct personalities which means it is unlikely you will be attracted to all of them at once. In most cases, the attraction comes out of the various interesting remarks these characters make during quests.

Article continues after ad

As it happens, Baldur’s Gate 3 players revealed some of the incidents where certain dialogues made them fall in love with their respective companions in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discuss dialogues that made them love their companions

The discussion regarding the topic was started by a Reddit user named Badass_Exterior. The user claimed, “I was romancing Astarion in my first playthrough, but when Gale got so excited about all the books in the Sorcerous Sundries I’ve decided I must romance him next. I love nerdy guys!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Others also joined into the conversation as they found it interesting. One such user commented, “And ducks. I like ducks. Also (from tav) you change form into a bear and you like honey? Isn’t that a little on the nose.” Another user chimed in, “For me it was the moment I accidentally hit 1 instead of 2 and Karlack came back with “I wanna ride you till you see stars.” I had no intentions of doing any romance on my first playthrough, but it just kinda happened.”

Article continues after ad

One player also mentioned, “You don’t happen to be a cleric by any chance, do you? A doctor? Surgeon? Uncannily adroit with a knitting needle?” Finally, one of the users claimed, “Try not to dream about tying me up”, followed up by “Maybe that’s what I like about you. You’re different” the next day. The combination of playful teasing, genuine sweetness and that angelic voice was just too much for me to handle.”

Article continues after ad

Therefore, as you can see a lot of players have their own experiences and they are all unique. The characters have very specific and suggestive dialogs when it comes to romance and in most cases, players are captivated by these witty remarks from the companions.