Baldur’s Gate 3 devs tease “17,000” variations for game’s ending

A Baldur’s Gate 3 developer has teased that there are 17,000 variations to the game’s ending, likely in the form of a cutscene.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games ever made. With hours upon hours of content, the DnD-inspired role-playing title will have players hooked for days on end. Whilst the game has yet to be fully released, players have already had the chance to complete a bit of the first act thanks to early access, however, the full game dwarfs the content from that teaser.

Article continues after ad

With mere weeks away from the PC launch, the developers have been hard at work promoting the game. There has been plenty of developer live streams showcasing the various classes, races, and newest origin characters, all building up hype for the game’s release on August 3, 2023.

One impressive feature of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be its lengthy and complex campaign. Players will be able to craft their own narratives like in Dungeon and Dragons campaigns, with plenty of routes to pick and choose from. All of this may be trumped by the most recent teaser from Baldur’s Gate 3 developers, Larian Studios, who have hinted at a ridiculous amount of variations for the game’s ending.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 dev hints at 17,000 variations to game’s ending

In a recent conversation with Fextralife, associate writing lead at Larian Studios, Chrystal Ding, stated that the game would have 17,000 variations to its ending. Add on top of this the 174 hours of cutscenes spread throughout the game and you can already imagine the sheer breadth of the title.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That being said, it’s obvious that these variations don’t necessarily mean groundbreaking changes between each one. Instead, the game will probably have a cutscene that changes based on the player’s choices throughout their time, making the ending feel a bit more personalized.