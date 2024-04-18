Baldur’s Gate 3’s Druid Grove quest has secrets that are still being found

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Druid Grove might be the most in-depth area in the game, which is why players are still uncovering secrets to completing its quests.

As Baldur’s Gate 3 spent a long time in Early Access, a lot more time and effort went into the game’s opening hours. This is why Act I has more options for completing its challenges than Act III, as Larian is still working on the game’s endings.

This is why players are still discovering the myriad ways to complete the quests in the Druid Grove. It’s possible to sequence-break quests or uncover clues by accident, allowing you to resolve the Druid & Tiefling crisis in various ways.

One of the most significant of these is Kagha, the leader of the Druids, who is attempting to seal the grove off with a forbidden ritual. Most players will attempt to free Halsin first and use his authority to end the crisis.

As pointed out by users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, there are many ways you can resolve this quest, with even more options for people playing as a Druid. It turns out that Kagha is being manipulated by Shadow Druids, which is something a surprising number of players miss, as they rush to complete the quest in the most direct way possible.

A surprising number of players have missed the Kagha manipulation plot, despite there being evidence that can be found by sneaking into her home or by stumbling across a letter proving her guilt in the swamp. This means that there are players who complete Act I without becoming unaware of the true threat within the Druid Grove.

The sheer number of variables available in Act I is staggering, and people are still uncovering them across multiple playthroughs. Luckily, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the kind of game that makes you want to start over with a new character after a few hours, so there are plenty of chances to see everything the Druid Grove has to offer.

