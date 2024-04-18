Baldur’s Gate 3 shows off new endings coming in Patch 7 and they may be the darkest yet

Larian Studios has revealed the first clips from two of the promised new evil endings coming in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7, and they are unsurprisingly dark.

Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has shared more information on Patch 7 and the long-promised improved evil ending cutscenes it’s set to add.

In a community update posted on Steam, the developers said “We’re working on our next game update, Patch 7, which will add improved evil endings to the game for even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs, and yes, that includes you non-Durge players.”

They also shared two clips to give players an idea of what to expect.

Article continues after ad

The first shows a figure, who appears to be the default Dark Urge, standing before a kneeling crowd and snapping their fingers to create some powerful-looking magic. It then cuts to a shot of the players’ victims in pain.

Larian Studios

The second is more vague but incredibly atmospheric. It shows the default Dark Urge walking in front of a red sky with the sun blocked out, surrounded by bones and body parts.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

Larian also revealed the new ending cutscenes “have also been given the musical treatment by our very own BAFTA award-winning composer, Borislav Slavov” and shared a sneak peak of the new song, “March Of Darkness.”

Article continues after ad

The new content is certainly great news for players who enjoy walking on the dark side, and the fact that the endings are just focused on the Dark Urge is exciting too.

As for when to expect Patch 7, Larian doesn’t give a release window. However, they did announce a closed beta on PC to test the patch’s many changes – including official modding tools – and said info on that should be announced “in the coming weeks.”