Baldur’s Gate 3 players finally discover OP enemy after hundreds of hours

There are threats hidden all throughout Baldur’s Gate 3, with one fiendish foe now being discovered by players who have spent hundreds of hours exploring the game’s dungeons.

A rather sad fact about the Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase is how few players have actually finished the game. This is due to its sheer length and the overwhelming desire to start a new character that often overcomes fans, especially when they reach Act 2.

As such, Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is the one that’s the least explored by players, as most never make it to the gates of the titular city. This means that fans were shocked by a post on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, revealing an incredibly powerful devil who is hidden in the last hours of the game.

Article continues after ad

“Wow, just finished my 3rd playthrough and I have never seen that imp before this post. This game will never cease to surprise me,” one user wrote, while another said, “I’m on my 5th playthrough right now and I have no idea who or what this little freak is.”

Article continues after ad

The reason why this Cursed Fiend is so feared is due to its Caustic Retort power, where all damage dealt to it is instantly reversed back at the attacker and transformed into the Acid element. This isn’t a single-shot Reaction, like the kind seen in D&D 5E rules: this happens for EVERY attack.

Article continues after ad

Luckily, players worked out a pretty easy way to deal with this unstoppable being from the Nine Hells.

“Best way to deal with it is to throw it over the side. Then the damage comes from falling,” one player explained.

Unfortunately for the Cursed Fiend, you face it on a ship, meaning you can instantly kill it by throwing it into the sea. The acid counter attack won’t work, because you’re not the one damaging it: the environment is.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios hid all kinds of amazing secrets in Baldur’s Gate 3, but you actually need to play all of the game to see them. While starting over with a fresh Tav may be tempting, you should aim to finish the story at least once and seek out everything hidden on the streets of Baldur’s Gate.