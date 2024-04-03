Baldur’s Gate 3 players gutted by tragic epilogue note about Karlach

One rare Baldur’s Gate 3 epilogue note is breaking players’ hearts, especially those who love the companion Karlach.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are having their hearts broken by a note from Dammon that can only be found if the fan-favorite companion Karlach dies at the end of the game.

Shared by Reddit user Megazupa, the post includes a screenshot of the letter in which Dammon shares his feelings on Karlach’s death, titling it “Larian why would you hit us with these feels.”

In the letter, Dammon says “she was unforgettable. I can’t help but blame myself.” He also vows to learn more in case someone else like Karlach ever needs his help, but says “how could there be another? She was absolutely singular.”

To get the letter, you have to make sure Dammon survives until the end of the game and allow Karlach to die after taking out the Netherbrain rather than going to Avernus with the player or Wyll.

The letter also stands out since you can only find it during the epilogue party, which is, for the most part, a happy affair where you get to reunite with your companions and catch up months after the adventure.

Reactions to the letter reflect players’ love of Karlach, with one saying, “Larian doesn’t seem too worried about hitting us repeatedly with the feels.”

“This is why I refuse to let her have any other ending other than going back to Avernus with either Wyll, or a tav romance,” said a different player.

Another commenter pointed out some sad dialogue that only plays if Karlach dies, saying, “Wait until you hear Withers talk about her.” If you speak to Withers during the party, he’ll tell you about Karlach in the afterlife, recounting that “In the Fugue plane, her soul burns so bright, it pains the Gods to look upon.” Ouch.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to avoid getting this letter. The best is to make sure Karlach goes to Avernus, but if you really want to go the chaotic evil route, you could just make sure Dammon dies.