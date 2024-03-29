Flamin’ hot Karlach dialogue has Baldur’s Gate 3 players falling in love all over again

While playing Baldur’s Gate 3 as Origin Gale, a player spotted an often missed Karlach line that’s reminding fans why they love her so much.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared a great Karlach line they came across during their Origin Gale playthrough, and it’s reminding some fans why they love the tiefling companion so much.

When speaking to Gale about his unique condition, Karlach will try to comfort him in her own way using her similar situation to connect them.

In a screenshot shared by Reddit user Glorf_Warlock, Karlach says “That’s a tough hand, Gale. But I’m glad you told me. A chest-bomb shared is a chest-bomb halved, or whatever.”

Karlach had her heart replaced with a malfunctioning engine during her time trapped in Avernus, so if anyone can understand what Gale is going through with the Netherese Orb, it’s her.

The sweet though inelegant line has the poster and other players reaffirming their love for Karlach, with one saying, “She really is the wholesome dumb*** of the group isn’t she?”

“She could bring the best out of everyone,” said another commenter in reference to Karlach’s positive and motivational approach to life.

Others have pointed out that Karlach’s line here parallels something Gale normally says to the player when they meet. If you successfully pull Gale out of the portal and let him join the party, he says “A parasite shared is a parasite halved. Or something to that effect.”

Of course, this line doesn’t happen if you’re playing as Gale, so it seems Karlach’s response is a replacement of sorts – though one that adds a whole extra layer of depth to the joke given the two characters’ similarly dire circumstances.